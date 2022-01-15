Video Conferencing Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Video Conferencing Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Video conferencing software enables online communication for audio meetings, video meetings, and seminars, with built-in features such as chat, screen sharing, and recording.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Video Conferencing Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Video Conferencing Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Video Conferencing Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Video Conferencing Software include Microsoft, Zoom Video Communications, Cisco Systems, LogMeIn, Google, Blue Jeans Network, Dialpad, TeamViewer and Zoho, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Video Conferencing Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Video Conferencing Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Video Conferencing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
Global Video Conferencing Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Video Conferencing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Individual
- Enterprise
- Others
Global Video Conferencing Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Video Conferencing Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Video Conferencing Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Video Conferencing Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Microsoft
- Zoom Video Communications
- Cisco Systems
- LogMeIn
- Blue Jeans Network
- Dialpad
- TeamViewer
- Zoho
- Free Conferencing
- BigMarker
- Adobe
- Whereby
- Intermedia
- Premiere Global Services
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Video Conferencing Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Video Conferencing Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Video Conferencing Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Video Conferencing Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Video Conferencing Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Video Conferencing Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Video Conferencing Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Video Conferencing Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Video Conferencing Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Video Conferencing Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Video Conferencing Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Video Conferencing Software Companies
