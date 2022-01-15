Video Conferencing Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Video conferencing software enables online communication for audio meetings, video meetings, and seminars, with built-in features such as chat, screen sharing, and recording.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Video Conferencing Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Video Conferencing Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-video-conferencing-software-2022-2028-988

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Video Conferencing Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Video Conferencing Software include Microsoft, Zoom Video Communications, Cisco Systems, LogMeIn, Google, Blue Jeans Network, Dialpad, TeamViewer and Zoho, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Video Conferencing Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Video Conferencing Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Video Conferencing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Global Video Conferencing Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Video Conferencing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Individual

Enterprise

Others

Global Video Conferencing Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Video Conferencing Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Video Conferencing Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Video Conferencing Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Microsoft

Zoom Video Communications

Cisco Systems

LogMeIn

Google

Blue Jeans Network

Dialpad

TeamViewer

Zoho

Free Conferencing

BigMarker

Adobe

Whereby

Intermedia

Premiere Global Services

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-video-conferencing-software-2022-2028-988

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Video Conferencing Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Video Conferencing Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Video Conferencing Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Video Conferencing Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Video Conferencing Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Video Conferencing Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Video Conferencing Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Video Conferencing Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Video Conferencing Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Video Conferencing Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Video Conferencing Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Video Conferencing Software Companies

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global and United States Cloud Based Video Conferencing Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global and Japan Cloud Video Conferencing Software and Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global and Japan Paid Web and Video Conferencing Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global and China Video Conferencing Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027