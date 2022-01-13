Procure to Pay Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Procure to pay software manages all procurement activities, from purchasing to vendor payments.?

This report contains market size and forecasts of Procure to Pay Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Procure to Pay Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-procurepay-software-2022-2028-824

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Procure to Pay Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Procure to Pay Software include Oracle, Coupa Software, Tradeshift, SAP America, BuyerQuest Holdings, Basware, Precoro, Vroozi and ProcurePort, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Procure to Pay Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Procure to Pay Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Procure to Pay Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Global Procure to Pay Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Procure to Pay Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Individual

Enterprise

Others

Global Procure to Pay Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Procure to Pay Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Procure to Pay Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Procure to Pay Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Oracle

Coupa Software

Tradeshift

SAP America

BuyerQuest Holdings

Basware

Precoro

Vroozi

ProcurePort

BirchStreet Systems

Xeeva

Comarch

Ivalua

Jaggaer

MavenVista Technologies

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-procurepay-software-2022-2028-824

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Procure to Pay Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Procure to Pay Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Procure to Pay Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Procure to Pay Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Procure to Pay Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Procure to Pay Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Procure to Pay Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Procure to Pay Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Procure to Pay Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Procure to Pay Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Procure to Pay Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Procure to Pay Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Procure to Pay Software Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global and Japan Procure to Pay Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Procure to Pay Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Procure to Pay Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

2020-2025 Global and Regional Procure to Pay Software Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report (Enhanced Version)