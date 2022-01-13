Goji Berries Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Goji, a mature fruit of the Solanaceae plant , is dual use of food and medicine. When the fruits are ripe at summer and autumn, the fruit stalks are removed, and the fruit stalks are removed. After being dried in the shade, the skin is wrinkled, and then exposed to dry skin and the flesh is soft. In case of rain, it can be dried by micro-fire. Scorpion has a variety of health benefits. Moderate consumption is good for health.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Goji Berries in global, including the following market information:

Global Goji Berries Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Goji Berries Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Goji Berries companies in 2021 (%)

The global Goji Berries market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Black Goji Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Goji Berries include Organicway, Viva, Alovitox, Essential Living, Vantasty, Unicorn Superfoods and Ningxia Pure Goji Biology Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Goji Berries manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Goji Berries Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Goji Berries Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Black Goji

Red Goji

Global Goji Berries Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Goji Berries Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medicine Industry

Food Industry

Others

Global Goji Berries Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Goji Berries Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Goji Berries revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Goji Berries revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Goji Berries sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Goji Berries sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Organicway

Viva

Alovitox

Essential Living

Vantasty

Unicorn Superfoods

Ningxia Pure Goji Biology Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Goji Berries Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Goji Berries Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Goji Berries Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Goji Berries Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Goji Berries Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Goji Berries Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Goji Berries Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Goji Berries Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Goji Berries Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Goji Berries Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Goji Berries Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Goji Berries Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Goji Berries Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Goji Berries Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Goji Berries Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Goji Berries Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Goji Berries Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Black Goji

4.1.3 Red Goji

