Goji Powder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Goji Powder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Goji prowder is extracted from goji. It is rich in many essential nutrients such as polysaccharides, carotene, vitamins, amino acids and trace elements such as zinc, iron and calcium.Its efficacy is mainly to treat the elderly, physical weakness, eyesight, kidney, fatigue, etc., is a nourishing better ingredients
This report contains market size and forecasts of Goji Powder in global, including the following market information:
Global Goji Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Goji Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Goji Powder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Goji Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Black Goji Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Goji Powder include Organicway, Energy, Unicorn Superfoods, KIKI Health, Navitas, Lonc and NutraValley, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Goji Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Goji Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Goji Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Black Goji Powder
- Red Goji Powder
Global Goji Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Goji Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Health Products
- Food Industry
- Others
Global Goji Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Goji Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Goji Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Goji Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Goji Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Goji Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Organicway
- Energy
- Unicorn Superfoods
- KIKI Health
- Navitas
- Lonc
- NutraValley
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Goji Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Goji Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Goji Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Goji Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Goji Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Goji Powder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Goji Powder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Goji Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Goji Powder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Goji Powder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Goji Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Goji Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Goji Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Goji Powder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Goji Powder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Goji Powder Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Goji Powder Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Black Goji Powder
4.1.3 Red Goji Powder
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Global and United States Goji Powder Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Goji Powder Sales Market Report 2021
Global Goji Powder Sales Market Report 2021