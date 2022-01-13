Goji Powder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Goji prowder is extracted from goji. It is rich in many essential nutrients such as polysaccharides, carotene, vitamins, amino acids and trace elements such as zinc, iron and calcium.Its efficacy is mainly to treat the elderly, physical weakness, eyesight, kidney, fatigue, etc., is a nourishing better ingredients

This report contains market size and forecasts of Goji Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Goji Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Goji Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Goji Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Goji Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Black Goji Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Goji Powder include Organicway, Energy, Unicorn Superfoods, KIKI Health, Navitas, Lonc and NutraValley, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Goji Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Goji Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Goji Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Black Goji Powder

Red Goji Powder

Global Goji Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Goji Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Health Products

Food Industry

Others

Global Goji Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Goji Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Goji Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Goji Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Goji Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Goji Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Organicway

Energy

Unicorn Superfoods

KIKI Health

Navitas

Lonc

NutraValley

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Goji Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Goji Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Goji Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Goji Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Goji Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Goji Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Goji Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Goji Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Goji Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Goji Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Goji Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Goji Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Goji Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Goji Powder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Goji Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Goji Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Goji Powder Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Black Goji Powder

4.1.3 Red Goji Powder

