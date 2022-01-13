Organic Turmeric Extract Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The organic turmeric extract is prepared by extracting from organic turmeric. Organic turmeric is a natural herb with no side effects. Among them, curcumin, which accounts for 0.3%-5.4% of turmeric, has an anti-inflammatory effect and is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Turmeric Extract in global, including the following market information:

Global Organic Turmeric Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Organic Turmeric Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Organic Turmeric Extract companies in 2021 (%)

The global Organic Turmeric Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Turmeric Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Organic Turmeric Extract include Organicway, Garden of Life, Wakaya, Gaia, KIKI Health and Pukka, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Organic Turmeric Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Organic Turmeric Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Organic Turmeric Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Turmeric Powder

Turmeric Capsule

Global Organic Turmeric Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Organic Turmeric Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Health Products

Toiletries

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Global Organic Turmeric Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Organic Turmeric Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Organic Turmeric Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Organic Turmeric Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Organic Turmeric Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Organic Turmeric Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Organicway

Garden of Life

Wakaya

Gaia

KIKI Health

Pukka

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Organic Turmeric Extract Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Organic Turmeric Extract Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Organic Turmeric Extract Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Organic Turmeric Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Organic Turmeric Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Organic Turmeric Extract Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Organic Turmeric Extract Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Organic Turmeric Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Organic Turmeric Extract Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Organic Turmeric Extract Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Organic Turmeric Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Turmeric Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Organic Turmeric Extract Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Turmeric Extract Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Organic Turmeric Extract Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Turmeric Extract Companies

