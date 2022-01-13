Organic Shiitake Mushroom Powder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Organic mushroom powder is prepared by extracting organic mushrooms. Mushroom powder is abundance in protein, niacin, riboflavin, thiamine, potassium and iron, and is very rich in nutrients. It has the effect of beauty weight loss and health care.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Shiitake Mushroom Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Organic Shiitake Mushroom Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Organic Shiitake Mushroom Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Organic Shiitake Mushroom Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Organic Shiitake Mushroom Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polysaccharides: 3% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Organic Shiitake Mushroom Powder include OM Organic Mushroom Nutrition, Organicway, Sun Potion, Amazing Grass, KIKI Health, Andy Biotech, Changsha Botaniex and Zhejiang Fangge Pharmaceutical Industry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Organic Shiitake Mushroom Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Organic Shiitake Mushroom Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Organic Shiitake Mushroom Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polysaccharides: 3%

Polysaccharides: >3%

Global Organic Shiitake Mushroom Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Organic Shiitake Mushroom Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Health Products

Others

Global Organic Shiitake Mushroom Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Organic Shiitake Mushroom Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Organic Shiitake Mushroom Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Organic Shiitake Mushroom Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Organic Shiitake Mushroom Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Organic Shiitake Mushroom Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

OM Organic Mushroom Nutrition

Organicway

Sun Potion

Amazing Grass

KIKI Health

Andy Biotech

Changsha Botaniex

Zhejiang Fangge Pharmaceutical Industry

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Organic Shiitake Mushroom Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Organic Shiitake Mushroom Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Organic Shiitake Mushroom Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Organic Shiitake Mushroom Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Organic Shiitake Mushroom Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Organic Shiitake Mushroom Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Organic Shiitake Mushroom Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Organic Shiitake Mushroom Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Organic Shiitake Mushroom Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Organic Shiitake Mushroom Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Organic Shiitake Mushroom Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Shiitake Mushroom Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Organic Shiitake Mushroom Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Shiitake Mushroom Powder Players in Global Market

