IP Video Surveillance Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

IP Video Surveillance Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
IP Video Surveillance, is a type of surveillance that receives control data and sends image data via the Internet.
IP Video Surveillance Software is designed for the IP camera systems, provides excellent performance and features for surveillance and security.
This report contains market size and forecasts of IP Video Surveillance Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global IP Video Surveillance Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global IP Video Surveillance Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Video Analytics Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of IP Video Surveillance Software include Milestone Systems Inc., Axis Communication, A&H Software House, Hanwha Techwin America, Vista IT Solutions, Avigilon, Bosch, Honeywell and Pelco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the IP Video Surveillance Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global IP Video Surveillance Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global IP Video Surveillance Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Video Analytics Software
- Video Management Software
Global IP Video Surveillance Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global IP Video Surveillance Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Government & Higher Security
- Residential
- Entertainment & Casino
- Banking & Financial Sector
- Manufacturing & Corporate
- Others
Global IP Video Surveillance Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global IP Video Surveillance Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies IP Video Surveillance Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies IP Video Surveillance Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Milestone Systems Inc.
- Axis Communication
- A&H Software House
- Hanwha Techwin America
- Vista IT Solutions
- Avigilon
- Bosch
- Honeywell
- Pelco
- Genetec
- HKVISION, Ltd.
- Vivotek
- Infinova
- Panasonic
- Mobotix AG
- MKL Vision Systems
- OnSSi
- DeskShare Incorporated
- iSpy
- Felenasoft
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 IP Video Surveillance Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global IP Video Surveillance Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global IP Video Surveillance Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global IP Video Surveillance Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global IP Video Surveillance Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top IP Video Surveillance Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global IP Video Surveillance Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global IP Video Surveillance Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 IP Video Surveillance Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies IP Video Surveillance Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IP Video Surveillance Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 IP Video Surveillance Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global IP Video Surveillance Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Covid-19 Impact on Global IP Video Surveillance Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
Global IP Video Surveillance Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
IP Video Surveillance Software Market Insights 2019, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2024