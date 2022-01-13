Manoeuvring Thrusters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Manoeuvring Thrusters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Manoeuvring thruster (bow thruster or stern thruster) is a transversal propulsion device built into, or mounted to, either the bow or stern, of a ship or boat to make it more manoeuvrable.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Manoeuvring Thrusters in global, including the following market information:
Global Manoeuvring Thrusters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Manoeuvring Thrusters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Manoeuvring Thrusters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Manoeuvring Thrusters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tunnel Thrusters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Manoeuvring Thrusters include IHI Power Systems Co.,Ltd, ABB, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Alpatek B.V., Masson Marine, Poseidon Propulsion BV, C.M.T, ERIS PROPELLERS and Thrustmaster of Texas, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Manoeuvring Thrusters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Manoeuvring Thrusters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Manoeuvring Thrusters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Tunnel Thrusters
- Waterjet Bow Thrusters
Global Manoeuvring Thrusters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Manoeuvring Thrusters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Small Boats
- Medium Size Ships
- Large Ships
Global Manoeuvring Thrusters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Manoeuvring Thrusters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Manoeuvring Thrusters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Manoeuvring Thrusters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Manoeuvring Thrusters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Manoeuvring Thrusters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- IHI Power Systems Co.,Ltd
- ABB
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Alpatek B.V.
- Masson Marine
- Poseidon Propulsion BV
- C.M.T
- ERIS PROPELLERS
- Thrustmaster of Texas
- Fountom Marine
- VETH PROPULSION
- Fischer Panda
- Hydro Armor
- Rolls-Royce
- Dutch Thrustleader Marine Propulsion
- Wartsila Corporation
- Schottel
- Jastram
- Hydraulic Marine Systems
- Hydromaster
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Manoeuvring Thrusters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Manoeuvring Thrusters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Manoeuvring Thrusters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Manoeuvring Thrusters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Manoeuvring Thrusters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Manoeuvring Thrusters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Manoeuvring Thrusters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Manoeuvring Thrusters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Manoeuvring Thrusters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Manoeuvring Thrusters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Manoeuvring Thrusters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Manoeuvring Thrusters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Manoeuvring Thrusters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Manoeuvring Thrusters Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Manoeuvring Thrusters Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Manoeuvring Thrusters Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
