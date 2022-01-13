Accumulator Safety and Shut-off Blocks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Accumulator Safety and Shut-off Blocks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The Accumulator Safety and Shut-off Block serves for the protection, isolation and unloading of hydraulic accumulators. The connection between the accumulator shut-off block and the accumulator is realized by means of an accumulator adapter.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Accumulator Safety and Shut-off Blocks in global, including the following market information:
Global Accumulator Safety and Shut-off Blocks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Accumulator Safety and Shut-off Blocks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Accumulator Safety and Shut-off Blocks companies in 2021 (%)
The global Accumulator Safety and Shut-off Blocks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Piping Connection Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Accumulator Safety and Shut-off Blocks include Bosch Rexroth AG, HYDAC, Parker, Roth Hydraulics GmbH, Eaton, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, NOK, PMC Hydraulics and Buccma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Accumulator Safety and Shut-off Blocks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Accumulator Safety and Shut-off Blocks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Accumulator Safety and Shut-off Blocks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Piping Connection
- Subplate Mounting
Global Accumulator Safety and Shut-off Blocks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Accumulator Safety and Shut-off Blocks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Bladder Accumulators
- Piston Accumulators
- Diaphragm Accumulators
- Others
Global Accumulator Safety and Shut-off Blocks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Accumulator Safety and Shut-off Blocks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Accumulator Safety and Shut-off Blocks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Accumulator Safety and Shut-off Blocks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Accumulator Safety and Shut-off Blocks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Accumulator Safety and Shut-off Blocks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bosch Rexroth AG
- HYDAC
- Parker
- Roth Hydraulics GmbH
- Eaton
- Freudenberg Sealing Technologies
- NOK
- PMC Hydraulics
- Buccma
- NACOL
- Hydro LEDUC
- HAWE Hydraulik
- Hydratech
- Xunjie Hydraulic
- Accumulator Inc
- STAUFF
- Aolaier Hydraulic
- Servi Fluid Power
- PONAR S.A.
- Accumulators, Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Accumulator Safety and Shut-off Blocks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Accumulator Safety and Shut-off Blocks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Accumulator Safety and Shut-off Blocks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Accumulator Safety and Shut-off Blocks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Accumulator Safety and Shut-off Blocks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Accumulator Safety and Shut-off Blocks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Accumulator Safety and Shut-off Blocks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Accumulator Safety and Shut-off Blocks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Accumulator Safety and Shut-off Blocks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Accumulator Safety and Shut-off Blocks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Accumulator Safety and Shut-off Blocks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Accumulator Safety and Shut-off Blocks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Accumulator Safety and Shut-off Blocks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Accumulator Safety and Shut
