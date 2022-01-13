Powered Paragliding Training Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report focus on Powered Paragliding Training market. Powered paragliding, also known as paramotoring or PPG, is a form of ultralight aviation where the pilot wears a back-mounted motor (a paramotor) which provides enough thrust to take off using a paraglider. It can be launched in still air, and on level ground, by the pilot alone ? no assistance is required. Powered Paragliding can be learned in a certified school only, under the supervision of a qualified instructor.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Powered Paragliding Training in Global, including the following market information:

Global Powered Paragliding Training Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6711077/global-powered-paragliding-training-2022-2028-285

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Powered Paragliding Training market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Foot-Launch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Powered Paragliding Training include Florida Powered Paragliding, Paratour, BlackHawk Paramotors, ADVENTURE S.A.S., TrikeBuggy, Milspecppg LLC, Midwest Powered Paragliding, FlightJunkies and Morningside, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Powered Paragliding Training companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Powered Paragliding Training Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Powered Paragliding Training Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Foot-Launch

Quad or Trike

Global Powered Paragliding Training Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Powered Paragliding Training Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Military

Civilian

Global Powered Paragliding Training Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Powered Paragliding Training Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Powered Paragliding Training revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Powered Paragliding Training revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Florida Powered Paragliding

Paratour

BlackHawk Paramotors

ADVENTURE S.A.S.

TrikeBuggy

Milspecppg LLC

Midwest Powered Paragliding

FlightJunkies

Morningside

Austin Paramotor

AirX PPG

Aviator Paramotor

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-powered-paragliding-training-2022-2028-285-6711077

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Powered Paragliding Training Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Powered Paragliding Training Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Powered Paragliding Training Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Powered Paragliding Training Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Powered Paragliding Training Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Powered Paragliding Training Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Powered Paragliding Training Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Powered Paragliding Training Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Powered Paragliding Training Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Powered Paragliding Training Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Powered Paragliding Training Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Powered Paragliding Training Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Powered Para

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Powered Paragliding Training Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Covid-19 Impact on Global Powered Paragliding Training Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Powered Paragliding Training Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026