Powered Paragliding Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Powered paragliding, also known as paramotoring or PPG, is a form of ultralight aviation where the pilot wears a back-mounted motor (a paramotor) which provides enough thrust to take off using a paraglider. It can be launched in still air, and on level ground, by the pilot alone ? no assistance is required.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Powered Paragliding in global, including the following market information:

Global Powered Paragliding Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Powered Paragliding Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Powered Paragliding companies in 2021 (%)

The global Powered Paragliding market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Foot-Launch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Powered Paragliding include Gilo Industries Group (Parajet), BlackHawk Paramotors, Ozone Power Ltd, Hercules PPG, Kits and Completed units, Everest Gliders, TrikeBuggy, U-Turn GmbH and Swing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Powered Paragliding manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Powered Paragliding Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Powered Paragliding Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Foot-Launch

Quad or Trike

Global Powered Paragliding Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Powered Paragliding Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Military

Civilian

Global Powered Paragliding Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Powered Paragliding Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Powered Paragliding revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Powered Paragliding revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Powered Paragliding sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Powered Paragliding sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gilo Industries Group (Parajet)

BlackHawk Paramotors

Ozone Power Ltd

Hercules PPG

Kits and Completed units

Everest Gliders

TrikeBuggy

U-Turn GmbH

Swing

NOVA

Apco Aviation Ltd

Fly Products

Milspecppg LLC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Powered Paragliding Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Powered Paragliding Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Powered Paragliding Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Powered Paragliding Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Powered Paragliding Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Powered Paragliding Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Powered Paragliding Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Powered Paragliding Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Powered Paragliding Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Powered Paragliding Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Powered Paragliding Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Powered Paragliding Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Powered Paragliding Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Powered Paragliding Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Powered Paragliding Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Powered Paragliding Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Powered Parag

