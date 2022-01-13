Wheeled Leaf Blowers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Wheeled Leaf Blowers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report focus on Wheeled Leaf Blowers market. A leaf blower, commonly known as blower, is a gardening tool that propels air out of a nozzle to move debris such as leaves and grass cuttings. Larger units may rest on wheels and even use a motor for propulsion. These are sometimes called “walk behind leaf blowers” because they must be pushed by hand to be operated.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wheeled Leaf Blowers in global, including the following market information:
Global Wheeled Leaf Blowers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Wheeled Leaf Blowers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Wheeled Leaf Blowers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wheeled Leaf Blowers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gas Power Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wheeled Leaf Blowers include MTD, Ryobi, Billy Goat, Schiller Grounds Care (Little Wonder), MAT Engine Technologies and BRAVE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wheeled Leaf Blowers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wheeled Leaf Blowers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wheeled Leaf Blowers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Gas Power
- Electric
Global Wheeled Leaf Blowers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wheeled Leaf Blowers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial
- Residential
- Municipal
Global Wheeled Leaf Blowers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wheeled Leaf Blowers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Wheeled Leaf Blowers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Wheeled Leaf Blowers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Wheeled Leaf Blowers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Wheeled Leaf Blowers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- MTD
- Ryobi
- Billy Goat
- Schiller Grounds Care (Little Wonder)
- MAT Engine Technologies
- BRAVE
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wheeled Leaf Blowers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wheeled Leaf Blowers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wheeled Leaf Blowers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wheeled Leaf Blowers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wheeled Leaf Blowers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wheeled Leaf Blowers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wheeled Leaf Blowers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wheeled Leaf Blowers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wheeled Leaf Blowers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wheeled Leaf Blowers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wheeled Leaf Blowers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wheeled Leaf Blowers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wheeled Leaf Blowers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wheeled Leaf Blowers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wheeled Leaf Blowers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wheeled Leaf Blowers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
