Handheld Leaf Blowers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report focus on Handheld Leaf Blowers market. A leaf blower, commonly known as blower, is a gardening tool that propels air out of a nozzle to move debris such as leaves and grass cuttings. Leaf blowers are typically self-contained handheld units.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Handheld Leaf Blowers in global, including the following market information:
Global Handheld Leaf Blowers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Handheld Leaf Blowers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Handheld Leaf Blowers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Handheld Leaf Blowers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cordless Leaf Blowers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Handheld Leaf Blowers include Yamabiko (ECHO), Stihl, Husqvarna, Makita, Toro, MTD, Stanley Black?Decker (Craftsman), Robert Bosch and Koki, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Handheld Leaf Blowers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Handheld Leaf Blowers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Handheld Leaf Blowers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cordless Leaf Blowers
- Corded Leaf Blowers
Global Handheld Leaf Blowers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Handheld Leaf Blowers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial
- Residential
Global Handheld Leaf Blowers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Handheld Leaf Blowers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Handheld Leaf Blowers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Handheld Leaf Blowers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Handheld Leaf Blowers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Handheld Leaf Blowers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Yamabiko (ECHO)
- Stihl
- Husqvarna
- Makita
- Toro
- MTD
- Stanley Black?Decker (Craftsman)
- Robert Bosch
- Koki
- Milwaukee
- Emak
- Positec Tool Corporation (Worx)
- Globe Tools Group (Greenworks)
- Zhongjian Technology
- Zomax Garden Machinery
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Handheld Leaf Blowers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Handheld Leaf Blowers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Handheld Leaf Blowers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Handheld Leaf Blowers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Handheld Leaf Blowers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Handheld Leaf Blowers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Handheld Leaf Blowers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Handheld Leaf Blowers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Handheld Leaf Blowers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Handheld Leaf Blowers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Handheld Leaf Blowers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Handheld Leaf Blowers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Handheld Leaf Blowers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Handheld Leaf Blowers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Handheld Leaf Blowers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Handheld Leaf Blowers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
