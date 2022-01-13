Gypsum Centrifuges Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Gypsum Centrifuges Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
An gypsum centrifuges is a machine used for fluid/particle separation. Wet scrubbing processes are often used for flue gas desulphurisation FGD in coal fired power plants, waste incineration and cement plants. The gypsum generated by the FGD process can be washed and separated from the mother liquid by using gypsum centrifuges.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gypsum Centrifuges in global, including the following market information:
Global Gypsum Centrifuges Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Gypsum Centrifuges Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Gypsum Centrifuges companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gypsum Centrifuges market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Horizontal Centrifuge Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gypsum Centrifuges include Andritz, Ferrum, Heinkel Drying and Separation, Riera Nadeu, Alfa Laval, GEA Group, Thomas Broadbent, Flsmidth and Flottweg, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Gypsum Centrifuges manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gypsum Centrifuges Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Gypsum Centrifuges Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Horizontal Centrifuge
- Vertical Centrifuge
Global Gypsum Centrifuges Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Gypsum Centrifuges Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD)
- Metal Refining
- Others
Global Gypsum Centrifuges Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Gypsum Centrifuges Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Gypsum Centrifuges revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Gypsum Centrifuges revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Gypsum Centrifuges sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Gypsum Centrifuges sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Andritz
- Ferrum
- Heinkel Drying and Separation
- Riera Nadeu
- Alfa Laval
- GEA Group
- Thomas Broadbent
- Flsmidth
- Flottweg
- Hiller Separation
- Siebtechnik
- Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha
- Multotec
- HUADING SEPARATOR
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gypsum Centrifuges Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gypsum Centrifuges Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gypsum Centrifuges Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gypsum Centrifuges Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gypsum Centrifuges Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gypsum Centrifuges Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gypsum Centrifuges Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gypsum Centrifuges Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gypsum Centrifuges Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gypsum Centrifuges Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gypsum Centrifuges Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gypsum Centrifuges Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gypsum Centrifuges Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gypsum Centrifuges Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gypsum Centrifuges Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gypsum Centrifuges Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Gypsum Centrifuges Market Siz
