Slew Drive Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The slewing drive is a gearbox that can safely hold radial and axial loads, as well as transmit a torque for rotating. The rotation can be in a single axis, or in multiple axes together. Slewing drives are made by manufacturing gearing, bearings, seals, housing, motor and other auxiliary components and assembling them into a finished gearbox.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Slew Drive in global, including the following market information:
Global Slew Drive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Slew Drive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Slew Drive companies in 2021 (%)
The global Slew Drive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Axis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Slew Drive include ThyssenKrupp, The Timken (Cone Drive), IMO Group, La Leonessa, Liebherr, Fangyuan, Fenghe, Wanda Slewing Bearing and NBC Group Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Slew Drive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Slew Drive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Slew Drive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Single Axis
- Dual Axis
- Others
Global Slew Drive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Slew Drive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Renewable Energy
- Medical Equipment
- Construction and Transportation Equipment
- Equipment Platform
- Aviation and Defense
- Others
Global Slew Drive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Slew Drive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Slew Drive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Slew Drive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Slew Drive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Slew Drive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ThyssenKrupp
- The Timken (Cone Drive)
- IMO Group
- La Leonessa
- Liebherr
- Fangyuan
- Fenghe
- Wanda Slewing Bearing
- NBC Group Ltd
- Kinematics Manufacturing (KMI)
- Socare
- Slew Master, Inc.
- Rodriguez GmbH
- TGB Group
- Bonfiglioli
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Slew Drive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Slew Drive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Slew Drive Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Slew Drive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Slew Drive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Slew Drive Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Slew Drive Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Slew Drive Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Slew Drive Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Slew Drive Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Slew Drive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Slew Drive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Slew Drive Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Slew Drive Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Slew Drive Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Slew Drive Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Slew Drive Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Single Axis
4.1.3 Dual Axis
4.1.4 Others
