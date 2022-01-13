Digital Business Card Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Digital business card, or virtual business card, is often shared via email in your contact signature. Instead of mentioning your social details in the body of the email, it’s easier to have them all in an e business card at the bottom in the form of a signature. Most virtual business card tools will help you generate a card to add as the signature to your email.

The purpose of a digital business card is simple: to help you connect with more potential clients, partners, and co-workers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Business Card in Global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6711067/global-digital-business-card-2022-2028-783

Global Digital Business Card Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital Business Card market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

iOS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Business Card include KNOWEE, eVaunt, SnapDat, OrangeTreeApps, LLC., Hiram Lodge Enterprises Corp., Fuzzyatom Labs, Corp, Haystack, Izwop and Hani Jastaniah Information Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Digital Business Card companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Business Card Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Business Card Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

iOS

Android

Global Digital Business Card Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Business Card Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Educational Institutions

Business

Government

Others

Global Digital Business Card Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Digital Business Card Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Business Card revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Business Card revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

KNOWEE

eVaunt

SnapDat

OrangeTreeApps, LLC.

Hiram Lodge Enterprises Corp.

Fuzzyatom Labs, Corp

Haystack

Izwop

Hani Jastaniah Information Technology

Jiatui

Huawucloud.com

Tencent (EC)

CamCard

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-digital-business-card-2022-2028-783-6711067

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Business Card Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Business Card Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Business Card Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Business Card Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital Business Card Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Business Card Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Business Card Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Business Card Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Business Card Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Digital Business Card Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Business Card Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Business Card Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Business Card Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global NFC Digital Business Card Market Research Report 2021

Global Digital Business Card Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel 2021-2030

Global Digital Business Card Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

(Post-pandemic Era)-Global Digital Business Card Market Outlook-by Major Company, Regions, Type, Application and Segment Forecast, 2015-2026