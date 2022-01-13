Relay Valve Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A relay valve is an air-operated valve typically used in air brake systems to remotely control the brakes at the rear of a heavy truck or semi-trailer in a tractor-trailer combination. Relay valves are necessary in heavy trucks in order to speed-up rear-brake application and release, since air takes longer to travel to the rear of the vehicle than the front of the vehicle, where the front service brakes, foot-valve, parking-control valve, and trailer-supply valve (if applicable) are located.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Relay Valve in global, including the following market information:

Global Relay Valve Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions) Global Relay Valve Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units) Global top five Relay Valve companies in 2021 (%) The global Relay Valve market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028. Crack Pressure: <2 Psig Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years. The global key manufacturers of Relay Valve include Bendix, Haldex, Meritor, Northstar, Pro Trucking Products, Sealco, WABCO, Fleet Products Ltd and Zibo Invalides Auto Parts and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue. We surveyed the Relay Valve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: Global Relay Valve Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units) Global Relay Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%) Crack Pressure: <2 Psig Crack Pressure: 2-4 Psig Crack Pressure: >4 Psig Global Relay Valve Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units) Global Relay Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%) Bus Tractor Trailer Truck Others

Global Relay Valve Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units) Global Relay Valve Market Segment Percentages,

By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Relay Valve revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Relay Valve revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Relay Valve sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Relay Valve sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bendix Haldex Meritor Northstar Pro Trucking Products Sealco WABCO Fleet Products Ltd Zibo Invalides Auto Parts Jingjiang Dacheng Automation Engineering

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Relay Valve Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Relay Valve Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Relay Valve Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Relay Valve Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Relay Valve Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Relay Valve Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Relay Valve Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Relay Valve Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Relay Valve Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Relay Valve Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Relay Valve Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Relay Valve Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Relay Valve Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Relay Valve Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Relay Valve Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Relay Valve Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Relay Valve Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Crack Pressure: <2 Psig

4.1.3 Crack Pressure: 2-4 Psig

4.1.4 Cr

