Lamp Shades Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The lamp shade is an integral part of the proportion of the overall light fixture. Lamp shades cover the light bulbs of table lamps, floor lamps, hanging pendants, and wall lamps.

A lamp shade?s key purpose is to protect the eye from the bulb’s glare and to direct light from the bulb in the lamp into the room. Lamp shades can be made of various materials and shapes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lamp Shades in global, including the following market information:

Global Lamp Shades Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Lamp Shades Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Lamp Shades companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lamp Shades market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Table Lamp Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lamp Shades include Robert Franco Inc., Royal Designs, Inc., Oorjaa, New Brunswick Lamp Shade, W.N. DE SHERBININ Products, Inc, Lakeshore Studios, Lampshades of Florida, J.Harris Lampshades and Decor Harrogate, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Lamp Shades manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lamp Shades Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Lamp Shades Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table Lamp

Floor Lamp

Wall Lamp

Others

Global Lamp Shades Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Lamp Shades Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Lamp Shades Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Lamp Shades Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lamp Shades revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lamp Shades revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lamp Shades sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Lamp Shades sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Robert Franco Inc.

Royal Designs, Inc.

Oorjaa

New Brunswick Lamp Shade

W.N. DE SHERBININ Products, Inc

Lakeshore Studios

Lampshades of Florida

J.Harris Lampshades

Decor Harrogate

Atelier Winter

Inartisan

HKliving

Jovin Inc

Shadow Master

Diane Studios

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lamp Shades Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lamp Shades Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lamp Shades Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lamp Shades Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Lamp Shades Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Lamp Shades Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lamp Shades Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lamp Shades Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lamp Shades Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Lamp Shades Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Lamp Shades Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lamp Shades Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Lamp Shades Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lamp Shades Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lamp Shades Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lamp Shades Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Lamp Shades Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Table Lamp

4.1.3 Floor Lamp

4.1.4 Wall Lamp

4.1.5 Othe

