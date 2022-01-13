Electric Fusion Welded Pipe Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report focuses on Electric Fusion Welded Pipe market.

EFW (Electrofusion welding) steel pipe is electron beam welding, directed impact kinetic energy electron beam, the use of high-speed movement into a hot workpiece to leave the workpiece melting, the formation of the weld. EFW pipes are formed from hot-rolled plates and welded welds. Welding flashes can be removed from the outside or inside using the caulking blade surface. Welding zone can also be heat treatment, so that the weld is not visible.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Fusion Welded Pipe in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6711059/global-electric-fusion-welded-pipe-2022-2028-792

Global Electric Fusion Welded Pipe Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Fusion Welded Pipe Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Electric Fusion Welded Pipe companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Fusion Welded Pipe market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbon Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Fusion Welded Pipe include Sunny Steel, Octal Steel, Sanghvi Overseas, Gautam Tube Corporation, KOBSINDIA, Oshwin Overseas, Victor Steel Corporation, Guru Gautam Steels and Tycoon Piping and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electric Fusion Welded Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Fusion Welded Pipe Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electric Fusion Welded Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Others

Global Electric Fusion Welded Pipe Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electric Fusion Welded Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas

Refrigeration Industry

Refining & Petrochemical Industry

Water & Sewerage

Structural or Industrial Applications

Others

Global Electric Fusion Welded Pipe Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electric Fusion Welded Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Fusion Welded Pipe revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Fusion Welded Pipe revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Fusion Welded Pipe sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Electric Fusion Welded Pipe sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sunny Steel

Octal Steel

Sanghvi Overseas

Gautam Tube Corporation

KOBSINDIA

Oshwin Overseas

Victor Steel Corporation

Guru Gautam Steels

Tycoon Piping

Steel Tubes India

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-electric-fusion-welded-pipe-2022-2028-792-6711059

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electric Fusion Welded Pipe Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electric Fusion Welded Pipe Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electric Fusion Welded Pipe Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electric Fusion Welded Pipe Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electric Fusion Welded Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electric Fusion Welded Pipe Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electric Fusion Welded Pipe Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electric Fusion Welded Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electric Fusion Welded Pipe Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electric Fusion Welded Pipe Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electric Fusion Welded Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Fusion Welded Pipe Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Fusion Welded Pipe Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Fusion Welded Pipe Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Fusion Welded Pipe Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Electric Fusion Welded Pipe Sales Market Report 2021

Global Electric Fusion Welded Pipe Market Research Report 2021

Covid-19 Impact on Global Electric Fusion Welded Pipe Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

2020-2025 Global and Regional Electric Fusion Welded Pipe Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report (Enhanced Version)