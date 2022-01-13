Wheel Balancing Machine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Wheel Balancing Machine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20284 min read
Wheel balancing?also known as tire balancing?is the process of equalizing the weight of the combined tire and wheel assembly so that it spins smoothly at high speed. Balancing involves putting the wheel/tire assembly on a balancer, which centers the wheel and spins it to determine where the weights should go.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wheel Balancing Machine in global, including the following market information:
Global Wheel Balancing Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Wheel Balancing Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Wheel Balancing Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wheel Balancing Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Automatic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wheel Balancing Machine include CEMB SpA, SCHENCK RoTec GmbH, CIMAT Balancing Machines, Shanghai Jianping Dynamic Balancing Machine Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Redback Automotive Equipment, Atlas Auto Equipment, TyreON BV, REMA TIP TOP GmbH and Robert Bosch GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wheel Balancing Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wheel Balancing Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wheel Balancing Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Automatic
- Manual
- Semi-Automatic
Global Wheel Balancing Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wheel Balancing Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Car
- Motorcycles
- BUS
- Trucks
- Others
Global Wheel Balancing Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wheel Balancing Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Wheel Balancing Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Wheel Balancing Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Wheel Balancing Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Wheel Balancing Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- CEMB SpA
- SCHENCK RoTec GmbH
- CIMAT Balancing Machines
- Shanghai Jianping Dynamic Balancing Machine Manufacturing Co., Ltd
- Redback Automotive Equipment
- Atlas Auto Equipment
- TyreON BV
- REMA TIP TOP GmbH
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Star Electronics Systems
- Precision Testing Machines Pvt. Ltd
- Corghi
- Ampro Testing Machines
- UniAliner Auto Equipments Company
- Hofmann Maschinen- und Anlagenbau GmbH
- Tecalemit Garage Equipment Company Limited
- Dannmar Equipment
- SIGNET AUTOMATION ENGINEERS PVT. LTD
- BendPak Inc
- Snap-on Incorporated
- Giuliano Industrial S.p.A.
- Shanghai Balance Automotive Equipment CO., Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wheel Balancing Machine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wheel Balancing Machine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wheel Balancing Machine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wheel Balancing Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wheel Balancing Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wheel Balancing Machine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wheel Balancing Machine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wheel Balancing Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wheel Balancing Machine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wheel Balancing Machine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wheel Balancing Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wheel Balancing Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wheel Balancing Machine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wheel Balancing Machine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wheel Balancing Machine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wheel Balancing Machine Companies
4 Sights by Product
