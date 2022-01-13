Automotive Scan Tool Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An automotive scan tool (scanner) is an electronic tool used to interface with, diagnose and, sometimes, reprogram vehicle control modules.

There are many types from just as many manufacturers, one of the most familiar being the Snap-On “brick”, or MT2500/MTG2500. Snap-On, Hella Gutmann Solutions, OTC/SPX, Autel, Launch, Vetronix/Bosch and a number of other companies produce various types of scan tools, from simple code readers to highly capable bi-directional computers with programming capabilities. The scan tool is connected to the vehicle’s data link connector (DLC) and, depending on the particular tool, may only read out diagnostic trouble codes or DTC’s (this would be considered a “code reader”) or may have more capabilities. Actual scan tools will display live data stream (inputs and outputs), have bi-directional controls (the ability to make the controllers do things outside of normal operations) and may even be able to calibrate/program modules within certain parameters. However, a typical scan tool does not have the ability to fully reprogram modules because it requires a pass-through device and specific software.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6711054/global-automotive-scan-tool-2022-2028-236

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Scan Tool in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Scan Tool Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Scan Tool Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Scan Tool companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Scan Tool market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

OBD 2 Scan Tool Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Scan Tool include Autel, Bosch, OTC Tools, Snap-On, Hella Gutmann, Launch, AUTODOC CO., LTD, Jinbenteng and Konnwei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Scan Tool manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Scan Tool Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Scan Tool Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

OBD 2 Scan Tool

OBD 3 Scan Tool

Global Automotive Scan Tool Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Scan Tool Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Scan Tool Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Scan Tool Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Scan Tool revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Scan Tool revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Scan Tool sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Scan Tool sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Autel

Bosch

OTC Tools

Snap-On

Hella Gutmann

Launch

AUTODOC CO., LTD

Jinbenteng

Konnwei

FOXWELL

AUTOOL

Topdon

Innova Electronic Corporation

ANCEL

Autodiag Technology

Draper Auto LLC

BlueDriver

Shenzhen Acartool Auto Electronic

Shenzhen Chuang Xin Hong Technology

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-automotive-scan-tool-2022-2028-236-6711054

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Scan Tool Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Scan Tool Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Scan Tool Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Scan Tool Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Scan Tool Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Scan Tool Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Scan Tool Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Scan Tool Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Scan Tool Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Scan Tool Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Scan Tool Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Scan Tool Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Scan Tool Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Scan Tool Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Scan Tool Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Scan Tool Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Automotive Scan Tool Sales Market Report 2021

Global Automotive Scan Tool Market Research Report 2021

Covid-19 Impact on Global Automotive Scan Tool Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

2020-2025 Global and Regional Automotive Scan Tool Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report (Enhanced Version)