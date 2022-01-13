Automotive Scan Tool Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive Scan Tool Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20284 min read
An automotive scan tool (scanner) is an electronic tool used to interface with, diagnose and, sometimes, reprogram vehicle control modules.
There are many types from just as many manufacturers, one of the most familiar being the Snap-On “brick”, or MT2500/MTG2500. Snap-On, Hella Gutmann Solutions, OTC/SPX, Autel, Launch, Vetronix/Bosch and a number of other companies produce various types of scan tools, from simple code readers to highly capable bi-directional computers with programming capabilities. The scan tool is connected to the vehicle’s data link connector (DLC) and, depending on the particular tool, may only read out diagnostic trouble codes or DTC’s (this would be considered a “code reader”) or may have more capabilities. Actual scan tools will display live data stream (inputs and outputs), have bi-directional controls (the ability to make the controllers do things outside of normal operations) and may even be able to calibrate/program modules within certain parameters. However, a typical scan tool does not have the ability to fully reprogram modules because it requires a pass-through device and specific software.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Scan Tool in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Scan Tool Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Scan Tool Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Scan Tool companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Scan Tool market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
OBD 2 Scan Tool Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Scan Tool include Autel, Bosch, OTC Tools, Snap-On, Hella Gutmann, Launch, AUTODOC CO., LTD, Jinbenteng and Konnwei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Scan Tool manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Scan Tool Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Scan Tool Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- OBD 2 Scan Tool
- OBD 3 Scan Tool
Global Automotive Scan Tool Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Scan Tool Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Scan Tool Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Scan Tool Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Scan Tool revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Scan Tool revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Scan Tool sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Automotive Scan Tool sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Autel
- Bosch
- OTC Tools
- Snap-On
- Hella Gutmann
- Launch
- AUTODOC CO., LTD
- Jinbenteng
- Konnwei
- FOXWELL
- AUTOOL
- Topdon
- Innova Electronic Corporation
- ANCEL
- Autodiag Technology
- Draper Auto LLC
- BlueDriver
- Shenzhen Acartool Auto Electronic
- Shenzhen Chuang Xin Hong Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Scan Tool Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Scan Tool Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Scan Tool Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Scan Tool Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Scan Tool Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Scan Tool Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Scan Tool Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Scan Tool Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Scan Tool Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Scan Tool Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Scan Tool Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Scan Tool Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Scan Tool Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Scan Tool Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Scan Tool Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Scan Tool Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
