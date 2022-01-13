Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Provider Services Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Business intelligence (BI) consultants analyze business intelligence, or actionable insights from internal company data, to help businesses improve efficiency and make better decisions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Provider Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Provider Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Provider Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Online Service Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Provider Services include Skaled, LeadMD, Algoworks Technologies, IOLAP, One Six Solutions, Kai Analytics and Survey Research, RSM, Cognizant and Essintial Enterprise Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Provider Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Provider Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Provider Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Online Service

Offline Service

Global Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Provider Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Provider Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Individual

Enterprise

Others

Global Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Provider Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Provider Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Provider Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Provider Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Skaled

LeadMD

Algoworks Technologies

IOLAP

One Six Solutions

Kai Analytics and Survey Research

RSM

Cognizant

Essintial Enterprise Solutions

Catapult Systems

Armanino

Black Ink

CGI

Corporate Renaissance Group

Denovo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Provider Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Provider Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Provider Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Provider Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Provider Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Provider Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Provider Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Provider Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Provider Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

