Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Projected To Gain a Revolutionary Growth

The application development life cycle management (ADLM) tool market focuses on the planning and governance activities of the software development life cycle (SDLC). ADLM products focus on the “development” portion of an application’s life. Key elements of an ADLM solution include: software requirements definition and management, software change and configuration management, software project planning, with a current focus on agile planning, work item management, quality management, including defect management. Other key capabilities include: reporting, workflow, integration to version management, support for wikis and collaboration, strong facilities for integration to other ADLM tools.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool in Global, including the following market information:

Global Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Atlassian Corporation Plc, Polarion Software GmbH, VersionOne, Inc, Inflectra Corporation, HP Development Company, Siemens and Micro Focus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Global Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Education

Manufacturing

Telecom & IT

E-Commerce

Others

Global Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Atlassian Corporation Plc

Polarion Software GmbH

VersionOne, Inc

Inflectra Corporation

HP Development Company

Siemens

Micro Focus

CollabNet

Broadcom

Digite

Intland

Perforce

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Applic

