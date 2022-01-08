Global Cigarette Lighter Market To Be Driven By The Rising Smoking Rate In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Cigarette Lighter Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global cigarette lighter market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, material type, distribution channel, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 5107 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3.3%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 6,606 Million

The demand for cigarette lighters has risen in response to the rising smoking rate around the world, Along with the increase in customer incomes. As a result, manufacturers are developing a wide range of cigarette lighters, from flint to car lighters, in order to boost profits and provide customers with more choices. They have also released battery-powered electronic lighters that light up with the touch of a button. To provide greater comfort to customers, the leading companies have made major improvements to their design and functionality, which is expected to be a major factor that will drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A lighter is a small device that produces a flame which can be used to light things like cigarettes, gas stoves, fireworks, candles, or a campfire.

Based on product type, the industry is divided into:

Flint Cigarette Lighter

Electronic Cigarette Lighter

Others

On the basis of material type, the market can be segmented into:

Plastic

Metal

Others

The industry based on distribution channel can be categorised as follows:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Tobacco Shops

Others

Regionally, the market is segregated into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growth of the cigarette lighter market is being driven by the factors such as rising population of smokers triggered by peer pressure, stress, and hectic lifestyles of the consumers. The growth of the market is also aided by the rising innovation in the products by the manufacturers, which enhances their look and increases their appeal amongst the consumers. Various regulations by the government for manufacturers ensure that the final goods available to customers are safe and have consistent results.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Société BIC S.A., Zippo Manufacturing Company, Flamagas S.A. (Clipper), and S.T. Dupont, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Global Asset Performance Management Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/asset-performance-management-market

