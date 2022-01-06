Indian Pan Masala Market Is Anticipated To Be Driven By The Shifting Consumer Preferences From Tobacco To Pan Masala In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Indian Pan Masala Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Indian pan masala market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, price, packaging and states. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-pan-masala-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): INR 42,000 Crores

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 10%

Forecast Market Size (2026): INR 74,759.6 Crores

Due to the rising health consciousness of the consumers, there has been a shift from tobacco to other plain or flavored pan masala. This is due to the awareness about the adverse consequences of tobacco. As a result, the pan masala industry is anticipated to witness positive acceleration in the forecasted period. Along with this, the promotion of new premium pan masala products has enabled prospective opportunities for the market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Pan Masala is a mixture of herbs, nuts and seeds which is generally served as an after-meal as a digestive aid or as a breath refresher. Pan Masala can also be prepared by a mixture of lime, catechu, cardamom, areca nuts, and other flavoring agents along with some natural fragrance materials.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-pan-masala-market

Basis type, the industry can be bifurcated into:

Pan Masala with Tobacco

Plain

Flavoured

Others

On the basis of price, the industry is segmented into:

Premium

Non-Premium

Based on the packaging type, the Indian pan masala market is divided into:

Pouch

Cans

Others

On the basis of states, the industry is divided into:

Uttar Pradesh

Bihar

Madhya Pradesh

Maharashtra

Haryana

Odisha

Jharkhand

Delhi

Others

Latest News on Indian Pan Masala [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/indian-pan-masala-market

Market Trends

In India, demand for pan masala is increasing as top players introduce novel product versions such as chocolate, sugar-coated fennel seeds, cardamom, saffron (Kesar), gulkand (sweet-preserved rose petals), and silver-coated betel nuts to enhance the flavor and broaden their client base. The demand for pan masala has been expanding in India’s rural and urban parts, owing to customers’ increasing disposable incomes and manufacturers’ strong promotional operations. Different companies have begun offering pan masala in novel packaging formats such as attractive foil packets, sachets, tins, and user-friendly pouches easily stored and transported. Additionally, these packaging techniques aids in increasing the shelf life of the product and preserving its smell. This is further increasing the growth of the pan masala market in India. By state, Uttar Pradesh’s pan masala market is anticipated to be the largest, owing to increasing demand from an ever-growing population and the state’s large pan masala customer base. Additionally, the presence of leading manufacturers and expanding demand in the region contribute to the market’s growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are DS GROUP, Manikchand Group, Godfrey Phillips India (Modi Enterprises), Kothari Product Limited, Dharampal Premchand Limited, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global USB Charger Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/usb-charger-market

Automotive Pump Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-pump-market

Global Sebacic Acid Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sebacic-acid-market

Global Utility Trucks Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/utility-trucks-market

Global Medium Voltage Motors Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/medium-voltage-motors-market

Global Automotive Diesel Filter Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-diesel-filter-market

Global Ultra-high Barrier Films Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ultra-high-barrier-films-market

Global Automotive Cyber Security Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-cyber-security-market

Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-electronic-control-unit-market

Global Automotive Rear Occupant Alert System Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-rear-occupant-alert-system-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Also Visit: https://takeitcool.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.