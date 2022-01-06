Global Brewer’s Yeast Market To Be Driven By Growth Of The Feed Supplement Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Brewer’s Yeast Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global brewer’s yeast market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, applications and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/brewers-yeast-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 3.95 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9.0%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 6.62 Billion

The rise of the feed supplement business is helping to boost the market for brewer’s yeast. Pigs, ruminants, fish, and poultry all benefit from brewer’s yeast as a feed supplement. It is due to increased public understanding of animal nutrition and health and increased demand for high-quality animal products. It also has several health benefits for the animals, including increased productivity and reproductive efficiency in ruminant animals. Furthermore, as the world’s population grows, so does the demand for dairy, poultry, and seafood goods, boosting the brewer’s yeast market. Furthermore, due to the nutritional benefits, an increase in the intake of meat and meat products is boosting the market growth.

Brewer’s yeast is becoming more popular as a nutritional supplement as people are becoming more aware of its high levels of chromium and vitamin B, which help the body regulate its sugar levels, moving the industry forward. Furthermore, it is a probiotic that aids digestion, resulting in increased market growth. It’s also becoming more popular as a mineral supplement, notably for chromium and selenium. Brewer’s yeast is also used to treat various ailments, including respiratory tract infections, the common cold, influenza, seasonal allergies, diarrhea, acne, type 2 diabetes, and irritable bowel syndrome, to name a few.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Brewer’s yeast is generated from the unicellular fungus Saccharomyces cerevisiae and is used to make beer and bread. It also has a bitter flavor and includes bacteria, which contributes in the correct functioning of the digestive tract.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/brewers-yeast-market

On the basis of brewer’s yeast type, the market is segmented into:

Dry Yeast

Liquid Yeast

On the basis of applications, the industry is segmented into:

Food Supplements

Feed Supplements

On the basis of major regions, the market is divided into:

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Brewer’s yeast is growing in popularity as people become more aware of the importance of proteins and minerals in their diets. Furthermore, the usage of brewer’s yeast as a stimulant of numerous immunological processes, such as cell regeneration, is fueling market expansion. In the projected years, increasing study into brewer’s yeast and the benefits and advantages connected with its consumption and use is likely to lubricate the market. It’s also utilized in the food and beverage business as a flavoring agent. Furthermore, it is employed as a good source of nitrogen-containing protein in the agricultural sector, particularly organic farming, which uses natural materials for fertilization, boosting market growth even further. The growing popularity of online shopping platforms and the widespread availability of brewer’s yeast fuel the industry’s expansion.

The market for brewer’s yeast is being driven by a shift in customer preferences toward goods with nutritional benefits. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of disorders such as type 2 diabetes is fueling market expansion. It ensures little food waste while offering optimum health benefits because it is a by-product of brewing processes. The industry is being propelled forward by increased demand for dairy and poultry products and the usage of brewer’s yeast as both an animal feed and a flavoring agent.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Titan Biotech Limited, Lallemand Inc., Leiber Gmbh, Cargill Incorporated and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Lactose Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/lactose-market

Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hydrolysed-vegetable-protein-market

Fenugreek Seed Extract Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fenugreek-seed-extract-market

Saffron Extract Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/saffron-extract-market

Hibiscus Extract Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hibiscus-extract-market

Bilberry Extract Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bilberry-extract-market

Olestra Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/olestra-market

Reishi Mushroom Extract Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/reishi-mushroom-extract-market

Potato Fibre Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/potato-fibre-market

Guava Puree Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/guava-puree-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-516s6 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Also Visit: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.