Global Moulded Pulp Packaging Market to be Driven by Rising Demand from the Food Packaging, Electronics, and Healthcare Industries, as is the Market’s Preference for Simple and Ecological Packaging in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Moulded Pulp Packaging Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global moulded pulp packaging market, assessing the market based on its type, basis of source, product type and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 3.54 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 4.47 Billion

Over the projected period, the market is likely to be driven by rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions from environmentally aware customers and rigorous restrictions linked to plastic consumption. The market’s growth is being influenced by an increase in demand for safe and easy packaging in the electronics industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The moulded pulp is a material for the packaging, generally consisting of paper and/or paper recycled, wood fibers, and cellulose. It is utilized for beverage carriers, food service trays, and protective packaging, among other things. End caps, trays, plates, bowls, and clamshell containers are all typical usage.

It can be divided on the basis of type into the following:

Thick Wall

Transfer

Thermoformed

Processed

On the basis of source, it can be segmented into:

Wood Pulp

Non-Wood Pulp

It is categorized on the basis of product type into:

Trays

Cups

Clamshells

Plates

Bowls

Others

The regional markets for the product include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

The transfer molded category will account for the greatest share in the value and volume of the molded pulp packaging market. The increasing urbanization and knowledge of packaging and growing awareness of the environment among people are some of the factors driving to the increased usage of molded fiber packaging. Molded fiber packaging not only protects you from breaking down via the supply chain throughout your journey.

Following the trend towards sustainability, package innovators are implementing numerous packaging solutions for a variety of recyclable molded fibre packaging applications. In this way, the market adopts sustainable molded fiber packaging options for more retailers, producers and consumers.

Asia Pacific is predicted to have the most value in the molded pulp packaging industry. Increased concentrations of molded pulp packaging production facilities, such as those found in China, India, Australia, Indonesia, and Bangladesh, have contributed to this situation. Also, these countries are the world’s leading exporters of packaging materials. Cheap labor costs and domestically available raw materials favor the building up of packaging manufacturing facilities in Asia Pacific countries.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Huhtamaki OYJ (HEL: HUH1V), UFP Technologies (NASDAQ: UFPT), Thermoformed Engineered Quality LLC, Eco-Products, Gepack, Pro-Pac Packaging Limited (ASX: PPG), Primeware- By Primelink Solutions and among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

