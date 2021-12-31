Global Soup Market to be Driven by rising demand for convenience foods and increased awareness of the health benefits of soups in the forecast period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Soup Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global soup market, assessing the market based on its segments like by category, composition, packaging type, distribution channel and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 17 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 20 Billion

The growth of the soup market over the medium term is projected to be aided by increasing product varieties, an increase in the consumption of health and wellness products, and promotion by the market players. The demand for healthier food products in North America, which accounts for a significant share of the world market, is also expected to increase.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Most soups are made by cooking various vegetables, seafood, or meats with a flavoring liquid, such as water, milk, or a different liquid altogether. A good way to retain nutrition in a soup is to cook it slowly. Used during illness, they also have an energetic effect. A variety of health benefits can be attributed to the consumption of soups. It helps with digestion, promotes heart health, promotes weight loss, and helps to build bone density.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/soup-market

The major categories of soup are:

Vegetarian

Non-Vegetarian

The market can be broadly divided on the basis of its products into:

Liquid

Dried

Frozen

Others

Based on the packaging type, the industry can be segmented into:

Bottled

Canned

Pouched

Others

By distribution channel, the market is divided into:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Food Service

Others

The regional markets for the product include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

Due to the increase in convenience product offerings, like packaged soup, ready-to-eat soup, organic soup, quick soup, pouched soup, there is potential for a great increase in the market for instant and vegetarian soup. Also, there is an increasing demand for vegan and organic snack items in convenient formats, as customers increasingly desire soup that is ready to eat as a snack. Therefore, companies offering highly nutritious ingredients in soups are making soup convenient and appealing to vegans.

According to market forecasts, online sales of soup are expected to grow significantly over the next few years due to the entrance of various online companies, which will greatly increase product availability and facilitate customer access.

Many new trends are encouraging the North American market to grow, including new products being launched, a focus on advertisement, and an increase in product offerings.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Campbell Soup Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, Unilever PLC, General Mills Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., B&G Foods, Inc., Nestlé S.A., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

