Global Steel Grating Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 4.7% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Steel Grating Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global steel grating market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, surface types, fabrication, application, end use, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.7%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 249.5 Billion

The growth of the global steel grating market is driven by the widespread application across various end use industries such as oil and gas, food processing, power, and civil engineering, among others. The application of steel grating in trench covers, drain covers, stairs and platforms among others is projected to propel the growth. Additionally, the ability to support heavy load owing to firm structure aids to the demand for steel gratings for heavy vehicle passages. However, the carbon emissions and growing demand for substitutes may constrain the growth of global market for steel gratings over the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Steel gratings refers to an open assembly of steel bars crossing each other perpendicularly. These are also commonly called grid or mesh. It finds applications across various segment due to low maintenance and resistance to corrosion.

The major product types of steel grating are:

Stainless Steel Grating

Carbon Steel Grating

Aluminium Steel Grating

The major surface types of steel grating are:

Plain Steel Grating

Serrated Steel Grating

The market, on the basis of fabrication, is segmented into:

Welded Steel Grating

Swage Steel Grating

Press Locked Grating

Riveted Grating

Close Mesh Steel Grating

Others

The market can be broadly categorised on the basis of its applications into:

Stair Tread

Walkways

Platforms

Security Fence

Drainage Covers

Trench Covers

Others

On the basis of end uses the industry can be further segmented into:

Food Processing

Pharmaceuticals

Cement

Steel

Chemical

Paper Making

Oil and Gas

Electric Power

Mining

Marine

Wastewater Management

Civil Engineering

Others

The regional markets for steel grating include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to drive the global market for steel grating over the forecast period and witness the fastest growth rate. This can be attributed to rapidly increasing industrialisation and urbanisation in developing economies. Additionally, the largest global steel production by China and India will further boost the market. The rising investment in the region for various industries is expected to enhance the demand. Meanwhile, North America and Europe are expected to have a steady growth owing to presence of large number of end use industries. However, Middle East and Africa and Latin America are projected for a robust growth due increasing industrial infrastructure.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Alabama Metal Industries Corporation, Anping Enzar Metal Products Co., Ltd., Interstate Gratings, LLC, Lionweld Kennedy Flooring Ltd., Ohio Gratings Inc., Lichtgitter GmbH, Nucor Corporation, Valmont Industries, Inc., and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

