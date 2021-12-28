Global Broken Cell Pine Pollen Powder Market To Be Driven By Rising Demand From The Food Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Broken Cell Pine Pollen Powder Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global broken cell pine pollen powder market, assessing the market based on its segments like nature of product, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.8%

The global broken cell pine pollen powder market witnessed decent growth in the historical period, due to increasing awareness of the nutritional benefits of the product. China is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of broken cell pine pollen powder. The product is widely used for diabetes patients in China and South Korea, as well as in a variety of food and beverage products. Countries in Latin America, such as Cuba and Mexico, export a substantial amount of broken cell pine pollen powder. Meanwhile, increased product demand from Europe and North America is expected to be the primary driver of market expansion in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Broken cell pine pollen powder is made by processing low-temperature and high-speed air flow male pine tree spores. The powder contains necessary amino acids, minerals, vitamins, and enzymes, making pine pollen a superfood. Pine pollen powder has a number of benefits, such as acting as an endocrine stimulant, which benefits the lungs, kidneys, liver, heart, and spleen.

By nature of the product, the market can be divided as follows:

Organic

Conventional

By application, the product is used in the following segments:

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others

The regional market for broken cell pine pollen powder includes:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The ability of broken cell pine pollen powder to survive in the market is dependent on innovation and anticipating consumer requirements and desires. This superfood is becoming increasingly popular among people trying to increase weight and muscle mass. Though there are several well-established products that meet this need, broken pine pollen powder, in addition to being pure and organic in nature, provides additional health benefits such as immune strengthening, improving lungs, kidneys, liver spleen health, and many more, and is thus expected to drive the pine pollen powder market growth in the future. Pine pollen powder is also utilised as a food addition in a variety of preparations such as flour additives, fruit juice additives, health drinks, etc. This change in paradigm of consumer thinking and awareness, would likely propel the market in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the global market include Shaanxi Hongda Phytochemistry Co.,Ltd, MIGU Adaptogen Bio-tech Co., Ltd., Xian TCM Adaptogen Bio-tech Co., Ltd., and Na’vi Organics, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

