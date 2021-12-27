Global Pasta Sauce Market To Be Driven By Demand From Booming Food And Drink Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Pasta Sauce Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global pasta sauce market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, packaging type, distribution channel, and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 3.08 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.6%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 4.28 billion

The market for pasta sauce has seen substantial growth due to factors such as booming food and drink industry along with increasing preference for ready-to-eat food products. Also, increased knowledge across different industries offers an enormous market opportunity for key players in the pasta sauce market. The global demand for ready-to-cook pasta cakes has risen dramatically as the workforce and schedules have become increasingly hectic. A increasing audience interest in trying intercontinental cuisines and spicy dishes also contributes to the industry’s expansion. Manufacturers make pasta sauces made with organic and gluten-free ingredients to appeal to more customers, as public health awareness has grown. Restaurants, cafes, and other eateries experiment with a variety of flavours and sauce combinations to provide their customers with unique pasta dishes. Other factors, such as increased supply and rapid urbanisation, are expected to drive up demand even further.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Pasta sauce is a creamy liquid or semi-solid sauce that is served as a delicious topping for pasta and other Italian dishes such as pizza and lasagne. For a unique flavour and taste, a mixture of ingredients such as tomatoes, onions, garlic, cheese, grasses, and seasonings is commonly used. It contains a lot of macronutrients, vitamins, minerals, and fibres. Red, green, vegan, carnivorous, emulsified, butter, and vegetable sauces are the most common. Plastic bags and packages in glass and aluminium containers are often used to package and distribute them.

Based on the type, the industry is divided into:

Tomato-Based Sauces

Pesto-Based Sauces

Alfredo-Based Sauces

Based on the packaging type, the industry is divided into:

Glass Bottles

PET

Cans

Pouches

Cartons

Based on the distribution channel, the industry is divided into:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online/E-Retailing

The regional markets for pasta sauce include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Geographically, North America and Europe are two of the most important markets for pasta sauce. Due to higher consumption of the commodity, North America has a larger share of the pasta sauce market. Other factors driving demand in the area include quality improvement and technological advances in the manufacturing process. Italy, which has the highest per capita consumption of pasta due to pasta being native to their culture, is a significant region for the industry. Because of the disposable income, rapid urbanisation, and the the popularity of convenience foods, demand in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster rate, especially in China, Japan, and India. Traditional, marinara, beef, mushroom, roasted garlic, and tomato and basil sauces are the most common types of pasta sauce on the market. The most common form of packaging is glass bottles.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A, Nestle S.A., F.lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara San Martino S.p.A (De Cecco), Makfa JSC, Durum Gida Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.?, General Mills, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

