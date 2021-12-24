Global Learning Management System Market To Be Driven by Rising Demand For Digital Platforms in The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Learning Management System Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global learning management system market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, deployment mode, delivery mode, organisation size, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 20%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 30 Billion

The market growth is rising significantly as the key players create growing competition and continually develop their platform. The industry is witnessing a soaring rise in adoption of digital platforms with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, university and educational institutions look to enhance their learning methods and provide access to education from home. The numerous advantages of these digital platforms are rising in popularity as they bolster the growth rate during the forecast period. The easy implementation of these systems is aiding the market growth of the industry. Further, the market is heavily expanding with increasing investments in services and solution components.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Learning management systems are software applications which exist as an online education platform. The system has inbuilt functionality that can track, assess, report, and administer educational courses. The primary objective of the system is to make education systems accessible to students, teachers, and whomsoever willing to learn or teach with ease and tools to do so. The rising popularity of these systems is accredited to the wide range of applications supported by the system such as visual and audio content, learning material, evaluative components, and documentation, among many more. The system also emphasises on feedback to improve as well as encourages students and teachers to develop themselves continuously.

Based on component, the market is divided into:

Solution

Services

On the basis of deployment mode, the market is segmented into:

Cloud

On-Premises

By delivery mode, the market is segregated into:

Distance Learning

Blended Learning

Infrastructure Led Learning

Others

With respect to organisation size, the market is bifurcated into:

Large Enterprises

Small- and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs)

In terms of end-use, the market is classified into the following:

Academic

Pre-Primary

K12

Higher Education

Vocational

Corporate

Others

The regional markets for the product include the following:

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The market for learning management systems is predicted to burgeon as key players employ AI tools to enhance their platform. The introduction of gamification tools helps platforms keep their user engaged, entertained, and interested throughout the process. The increasing motivation due to such tools is significantly augmenting the market growth of the industry. The growing emphasis on user-specific platforms to increase the customer base and to enhance the platform is aiding the growth rate of the learning management system industry. Specialised platforms that cater to multiple universities and institutions on a single platform are predicted to have a favourable impact on the market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Sumtotal Systems LLC, TalentLMS, Adobe Inc., Blackboard Inc., SAP SE, Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd, Imc AG, Agylia Group Ltd, and Neovation Corporation, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

