Global Compression Bandage Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 5.3% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

Global Compression Bandage Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 5.3% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-20264 min read
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Compression Bandage Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global compression bandage market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, material, application, end use, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/compression-bandages-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2021-2026)
- Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.21 Billion
- Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.3%
- Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 1.84 Billion
The global compression bandage market is driven by the demand due to increasing prevalence of venous diseases. Additionally, the increase in leg ulcer cases and application in lymphedema treatment also aids to the growth of compression bandages market. Further, factors such as the growing healthcare facilities, increasing investment by the key players and easy availability and affordability of medical products are expected to push the growth in the forecast period.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Compression bandage also known as elastic bandage or tensor bandage is stretchable bandage which is used to create localised pressure in the arteries to restrict the blood flow. They are used to treat edema, deep vein thrombosis and reduce bleeding in wounds.
Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/compression-bandages-market
On the basis of product, compression bandages are segmented into:
- Short Stretch Bandages
- Long Stretch Bandages
- Multilayer Compression Bandages
On the basis of material, compression bandages are categorised into:
- Polyester
- Latex
- Cotton
- Others
The compression bandages are divided on the basis of applications into:
- Wound Management
- Deep Vein Thrombosis
- Lymphedema
- Others
On the basis of end use, the industry is segmented into:
- Hospital and Ambulatory Surgical Centres
- Clinics
- Nursing Care Centres
- Home Care
- Others
The regional markets for compression bandage include:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Regionally, North American is among the largest markets for the compression bandages due to prevalence of several diseases in the geriatric population, presence of major players in the market and availability of compression bandages. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific regions is projected to witness fastest growth owing to its growing population and improving healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, growing prevalence of diabetes and obese patients in the region increases the incidence of chronic wounds. Europe is also expected to witness steady growth due to advance medical infrastructure and increasing awareness among consumers, in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Paul Hartmann AG, Smith & Nephew plc, ConvaTec Group PLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, 3M, and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:
Polymyalgia Rheumatica Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/polymyalgia-rheumatica-treatment-market
Medical Coding Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/medical-coding-market
Haematologic Malignancies Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/haematologic-malignancies-treatment-market
Pneumonia Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pneumonia-treatment-Market
Cell Therapy Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cell-therapy-market
Stem Cell Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/stem-cell-market
Epigenetics Market: By Product: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/epigenetics-market
Digital Therapeutics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/digital-therapeutics-market
Aortic Valve Replacement Devices Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/aortic-valve-replacement-devices-market
Foetal Monitoring Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/foetal-monitoring-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.
At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.
We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.
Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.
Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.
Media Contact
Company Name: EMR Inc.
Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant
Email: [email protected]
Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-516s6 | UK +44-702-402-5790
Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
City: Sheridan
State: Wyoming
Country: United States
Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com
To get more insights on the topic, click here: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/
Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.
*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.