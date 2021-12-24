Global Adult Diaper Market To Be Driven By The Growth In Geriatric Demographic In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Adult Diaper Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global adult diaper market, assessing the market based on its type, distribution channel and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 14.3 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 21.7 Billion

The growth in the global adult diaper market is induced by rising geriatric population, increased diaper availability, growing urbanisation, and increased understanding of the importance of improving hygiene conditions. Because of increased visibility and access to the commodity, development is higher in developing regions. Because of the rising prevalence of urinary incontinence among the elderly, there is a greater need for adult diapers, especially those with greater fluid absorption and retaining capabilities. Additionally, the rise in online shopping for personal hygiene products is expected to have a positive effect on the adult diapers market size. Online retailing’s growth can be credited to greater customer outreach, cost-cutting inventory control, and enhanced product awareness.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Adult diapers are a type of clothing worn by people who have incontinence, dementia, mobility issues, or serious diarrhoea. It is made of functional leakage prevention fabrics that absorb and avoid leakage as well as clothing soiling. The inner lining that comes into contact with the skin is usually made of polypropylene, while polyethylene is used to make the outer lining. Some manufacturers improve the inner lining quality by using aloe vera, vitamin E and other skin-friendly ingredients.

Based on type, the industry is segmented into:

Adult Pad Type Diaper

Adult Flat Type Diaper

Adult Pant Type Diaper

Based on distribution channel, the market can be categorised as:

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

On the basis of region, the market is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

As a result of technological advances, many versions of the commodity have been introduced to the market that are lighter and more convenient, with increased odour-control and skin-friendliness. This is expected to have a strong effect on the global adult diaper industry. There has been a significant growth in the use of these diapers for other uses, such as during deep-sea exploration by divers, pilots during long journeys, and people at their production facilities. As a result, the mentioned medicinal and non-medical applications of adult diapers are expected to boost their global revenues.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB), Attends Healthcare Group Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

