Global Haematology Analyser And Reagent Market To Be Driven By Rising Advancements In Haematology In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Haematology Analyser and Reagent Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global haematology analyser and reagent market , assessing the market based on its segments like product, usage type, price range, application, end-use and major. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%

The global haematology analyser and reagent market witnessed decent growth in the historical period, due to rising demand and advancements in haematology practices, fuelled by the increased incidences of blood related diseases. The North America owns the largest market share which can be attributed to increased investments in healthcare sector due to growing cases of haemophilia and other blood related diseases. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in terms of CAGR. With increased awareness and investments in medical facilities, the region is anticipated to lead the global market’s CAGR growth in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Haematology is a medical practice that focuses on the treatment and prevention of blood-related illnesses. These illnesses can have an impact on the generation of blood cells, bone marrow, platelets, and other proteins. To analyse these blood components, specialised tools called as haematology analysers that can quantify the blood components contained in a sample are required. Haematology reagents are used in conjunction with analysers to count blood cells.

Based on product, the market can be categorised into the following:

• Haematology

o Reagents and Consumables

o Instruments

• Haemostasis

o Reagents and Consumables

o Instruments

• Immunohaematology

o Reagents and Consumables

o Instruments

Based on the usage type, the market can be bifurcated into:

• Standalone

• Point-of-care

Based on the price range, the market can be divided into segments, such as:

• Low Range

• Mid-Range

• High Range

Based on the application, the market can be divided into segments, such as:

• Haemorrhagic Conditions

• Infection-Related Conditions

• Immune System-Related Conditions

• Blood Cancer

• Anaemia

• Others

Based on the end-use, the market can be divided into segments, such as:

• Commercial Service Providers

• Hospital Laboratories

• Research and Academic Institutes

• Others

The regional market for haematology analyser and reagent includes:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The demand for advanced haematology technology is increasing as healthcare facilities throughout the world are advancing. This is owing to its essential function in many types of healthcare and diagnosis. Automated haematology analysers are becoming more popular in commercial and clinical laboratories where high throughput is required. The spike in demand for flow cytometry analysers along with other contemporary technologies is propelling the industry forward. Because of increased health consciousness and illness awareness, more people are getting regular blood tests and donating blood. This is increasing the demand for point-of-care testing, which entails analysing samples and presenting results to patients/donors on-the-spot, hence encouraging the growth of the haematology analyser market and the reagents it requires in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the global market Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc., HORIBA Ltd, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Nihon Kohden Corporation, and Sysmex America, Inc, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

