Global Stretch Marks Treatment Market To Be Driven By Increasing Prevalence Of Obesity Among The Population In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Stretch Marks Treatment Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global stretch marks treatment market, assessing the market based on its segments like treatment, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/stretch-marks-treatment-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.6 Billion

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 2.2 Million

Stretch marks are becoming more common in people of all ages, which is fueling the growth of the global stretch mark treatment industry. One of the most important causes of stretch marks is the rise in obesity due to increased intake of calorie-dense fatty foods and an inactive lifestyle. Increased demand for stretch mark care is driven by factors such as increased awareness among pregnant women who are especially vulnerable to stretch marks, urbanisation, and effective advertising by manufacturers.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Stretch marks appear as depressed lines on the stomach, hips, breasts, buttocks, and thighs. Stretch marks can develop during pregnancy, especially in the last trimester, as a result of heredity, being overweight, or being obese. Stretch marks do not necessitate medical intervention. They are harmless and can fade out over time.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/stretch-marks-treatment-market

Based on the treatment, the market is divided into:

• Topical Products

• Creams

• Oils and Serum

• Lotions

• Others

• Lasers

• Fractional Lasers

• Pulse-Dye Lasers

• Others

• Microdermabrasion

• Others

Based on the end-uses, the market is divided into:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Specialty Dermatology Centres

• Home-Use

• Others

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Over the forecast period, the stretch mark treatment market is projected to grow at a healthy rate. The market’s expansion is largely attributable to the increasing prevalence of obesity around the world, as well as the rising number of births, which has resulted in an increase in women’s worry about stretch marks. Obesity has tripled globally since 1975, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). About 1.9 billion people were overweight in 2016-2017, with over 650 million of them being obese. According to the WHO, the majority of the world’s population resides in countries where obesity and overweight kill more people than underweight. Furthermore, both developed and developing countries have a high number of births, which is driving up demand for stretch mark care products. Topical therapy dominates the stretch mark treatment industry. The high cost of other therapies like laser and Microdermabrasion is largely to blame. Another aspect behind this segment’s growth is the products’ accessibility and ease of use. The majority of females treat their stretch marks at home with creams, lotions, or oils. Furthermore, the cost of these items is lower, making them more accessible to people with low to moderate incomes. Because of better care options and the large target population in this area, North America is projected to hold the largest share of the market studied. Stretch mark care is in high demand in the United States, so businesses are concentrating more on this developed economy.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Laboratoires Expanscience, Clarins Group [Groupe Clarins SA], Merz North America, Inc. [Merz GmbH & Co. KGaA], E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc., Cynosure, Inc. [Hologic, Inc.], Candela Corporation, Union-Swiss (Pty) Ltd., Basq Skincare, The Boppy Company, LLC [Artsana], Helix BioMedix, Inc., Weleda AG, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Global Malaria Diagnostics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/malaria-diagnostics-market

Global Liquid Crystal Tunable Filters Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/liquid-crystal-tunable-filters-market

Global LED Light Engine Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/led-light-engine-market

Global Laboratory Information System Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/laboratory-information-system-market

Global Genomics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/genomics-market

Global General Surgical Devices Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/general-surgical-devices-market

Global Gemcitabine HCL Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/gemcitabine-hcl-market

Global Gas Separation Membranes Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/gas-separation-membranes-market

Global Gas Processing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/gas-processing-market

Global Fusion Splicer Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fusion-splicer-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

To get more insights on the topic, click here: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.