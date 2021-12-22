North America to hold a Large Revenue Share in the Medical Mask Market During Forecast Period 2021-2031

250 Pages Medical Mask Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Medical Mask to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Medical Mask market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

To offer an in-depth overview, the report provides sales projections for over 20 countries. It also identifies segments exhibiting maximum growth.

Digital Transformation in Healthcare Presenting Opportunities for Medical Mask Market Growth

Healthcare organizations around the world are deploying digital tools to accommodating changing consumer preferences. They are pressing on solving the long-standing challenge pertaining to care model innovation.

Considering this, the focus on making healthcare affordable and more transparent will increase. Adoption of care model innovation in healthcare will have a profound impact on the Medical Mask market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Medical Mask market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Medical Mask. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Medical Mask Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Medical Mask, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Medical Mask Market.

Key Segments of Medical mask Market

Fact.MR’s study on the medical mask market offers information divided into three important segments-Product types, application, end-user, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product

Surgical Mask

N95 Respirators

Face Mask

Full-Face Mask

Laryngeal Masks Disposable Laryngeal Masks Reusable Laryngeal Masks

Anesthesia Masks Disposable Anesthesia Masks Reusable Anesthesia Masks



Application

Respiratory Safety

Infections Disease

Allergies

Surgeries

End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research and Academic Institute

Individual

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Medical facilities are highly dependent on the use of medical masks during surgeries. The availability of different versions of mask for different applications across different end-users, such as ambulatory surgical centre’s, hospitals, dental settings, etc., are expected to fuel the growth of the medical mask market throughout the forecast period.

The surgeries performed globally are also boosting the demand for anesthesia masks and laryngeal masks, which are expected to contribute to the growth of the medical mask market during the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic is also enhancing the uptake of medical masks for personal protection of healthcare workers. The global medical mask market was estimated at US$ 9517.9 Mn in 2019, and is projected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period (2020 – 2030).

Key Takeaways of Medical Mask Market Study

A large number of companies manufacturing N95 respirators masks have contributed significantly to the market share in terms of revenue in the medical mask market.

North America and Europe collectively hold over 50% of the medical mask market share owing to new product launches in these regions.

In terms of end users, hospitals are expected to dominate the medical mask market during the forecast period.

The medical mask market is highly fragmented. Some of the prominent manufacturers include GE Healthcare (US), 3M (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US) and few others.

“Growth in the number of surgeries performed globally as well as an increase in the number of infectious diseases and pollution will also fuel the growth of medical mask market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Medical Masks to Witness Rampant Adoption with Rising Prevalence of COVID-19

COVID-19 is purported to be a major public health burden worldwide. The growing prevalence of COVID-19 is creating social, economic and clinical challenges. Medical masks are increasingly being used in healthcare settings to prevent disease transmission and protect healthcare workers from getting infected. With tremendous burden on healthcare staff to take care of sick patients, hospitals are mandating the use of medical masks to ward off infections and reduce fatalities and infection rates among the medical staff.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Medical Mask Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Medical Mask Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Medical Mask's historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

Medical Mask Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Medical Mask market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

Medical Mask Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Medical Mask demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Medical Mask market is carefully analyzed

Post COVID consumer spending on Medical Mask: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Medical Mask market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Medical Mask Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Medical Mask, Sales and Demand of Medical Mask, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

