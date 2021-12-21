Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-20273 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) in global, including the following market information:
Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) companies in 2020 (%)
The global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- Basic PDU
- Metered PDU
- Intelligent PDU
- Switched PDU
Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Segment Percentages,
By Application, 2020 (%)
- Electric Power Industry
- Others
Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Segment Percentages,
By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Cyber Power Systems
- APC
- Server Technology
- Raritan
- Vertiv
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development
- Tripp Lite
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Data
