France Cards and Payments Market Report- Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2027

The in-depth analysis of the historical data provides the France Cards and Payments Market report offering vital information about the market status for the forecast period. Exhaustive research and analysis of the vital market segments such as, top market players across different geographical locations, their products and the end-users can help to understand the product trend, challenges, revenue, and growth factors. France Cards and Payments Market also provides meaningful insight regarding the market size, market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges etc. Further, the report delivers details regarding the restraints, channels, and distributors, sales dynamics, and profit margin etc for the France Cards and Payments Market.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4154738

France Cards and Payments Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the French cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2016-20e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry, and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2020e-24f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including the market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together RNR research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers details of regulatory policy and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the French cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the French cards and payments industry, including debit and credit cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the French cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Scope of this Report-

– The French payment market is on a path of constant innovation. To reduce the dependence on cash and drive the country towards a cashless society, as part of its National Retail Payments Strategy (2019-2024) Banque de France has formulated various measures that are being adopted by commercial banks and payment service providers. The plan includes promoting acceptance of card payments by merchants even for payments starting from 1 ($1.12), incorporating contactless functionality in every payment terminal in the country, and strengthening the security of electronic payments. With such measures in place, the frequency of card-based transactions is anticipated to increase further over the forecast period.

– To protect card holders against loss or theft of their payment cards, in July 2020 Societe Generale collaborated with Apple Pay to launch an instant digital card in France. This virtual payment card can be issued on a permanent or temporary basis. If customers lose their payment card, the bank issues a digital version and makes it available to the card holder via the Apple Pay app. As a result, the card holders funds remain safe and they can continue to make contactless payments.

– Amid COVID-19, Fédération Bancaire Française raised the limit on contactless cards in the country from 30 ($33.68) to 50 ($56.14) in March 2020, in a bid to encourage consumers to use contactless payments rather than cash for purchases of essential items. As a result, consumers do not need to enter their PIN for payments worth up to 50 ($56.14).

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the French cards and payments industry and each market within it.

– Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the French cards and payments industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the French cards and payments industry.

– Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in France.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the French cards and payments industry.

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4154738

Table of Contents

Payment Instruments

Card-based Payments

Merchant Acquiring

Ecommerce Payments

Buy Now Pay Later

Mobile Proximity Payments

P2P Payments

Bill Payments

Alternative Payments

Job Analysis

Payment Innovations

Payment Infrastructure & Regulation

Appendix