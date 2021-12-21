Colombia Power Market Report- Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027

The in-depth analysis of the historical data provides the Colombia Power Market report offering vital information about the market status for the forecast period. Exhaustive research and analysis of the vital market segments such as, top market players across different geographical locations, their products and the end-users can help to understand the product trend, challenges, revenue, and growth factors. Colombia Power Market also provides meaningful insight regarding the market size, market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges etc. Further, the report delivers details regarding the restraints, channels, and distributors, sales dynamics, and profit margin etc for the Colombia Power Market.

This report elaborates the power market structure of Colombia and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the countrys power market regulatory structure import and export trends, competitive landscape, and power projects at various stages of the supply chain are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the countrys power sector is also included in the report.

Scope of this Report-

– Snapshot of the countrys power sector across parameters – macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential of the power sector.

– Statistics for installed capacity, generation and consumption from 2000 to 2020, and forecast for the next 10 years to 2030

– Break-up by technology, including thermal, hydro, renewable and nuclear

– Data on leading current and upcoming projects

– Information on grid interconnectivity, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and power exports and imports

– Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

– Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the countrys power sector

– Identify key factors driving investment opportunities in the countrys power sector

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential

– Identify key partners and business development avenues

– Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

– Respond to your competitors business structure, strategy, and prospects

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Renewable power to observe significant growth during 2020 and 2030

1.2 Cumulative Installed Capacity to Double by 2030 from 2020

2. Introduction

2.1 Colombia Power Market

2.2 Report Guidance

3. Colombia Power Market, Snapshot

3.1 Country Summary

3.2 Macroeconomic Factors

3.3 Supply Security

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Challenges

3.6 Impact of COVID-19

4. Colombia Power Market, Market Analysis

4.1 Market Structure

4.2 Key Market Players

4.3 Financial Deals

– Deal Value and Volume, 2010-2020

– Deals by Type, 2020

4.4 Colombia Power Market, Demand Structure

– Power Consumption by Sector, 2020

5. Colombia Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

5.1 Thermal Power Policy

5.2 Hydropower Policy

5.3 Hydrogen Policy

5.4 Funds Supporting Investment in Energy Projects

– Fund for the Electrification of Non-interconnected zones (FAZNI)

– Fund for Non-Conventional Energies

5.5 Auctions

5.6 National Energy Plan 2050

5.7 Law 1665 (2013)

5.8 Law 1715 (2014)

5.9 Decree 0570

5.10 Decreto 348 del 1 de marzo de 2017

5.11 Generation and Transmission Expansion Plan

5.12 Net Metering-2018 Resolution CREG 030

5.13 NDC Support Program

5.14 Renewable Energy Indicative Action Plan

6. Colombia Power Market, Capacity and Generation

6.1 Cumulative Capacity by Technology, 2020

6.2 Total Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.3 Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.4 Hydropower Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.5 Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

7. Colombia Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

7.1 Transmission Network

7.2 Distribution Network

7.3 Grid Interconnection

7.4 Electricity Import and Export

8. Colombia Power Market, Major Generating Companies

8.1 Emgesa SA ESP

– Company Overview

– Business Description

– SWOT Overview

8.2 Empresas Publicas De Medellin ESP

– Company Overview

– Business Description

8.3 Isagen SA ESP

– Company Overview

– Business Description

– SWOT Overview

8.4 Celsia SA ESP

– Company Overview

– Business Description

8.5 AES Gener SA

– Company Overview

– Business Description

– SWOT Overview

9. Appendix

9.1 Abbreviations

9.2 Market Definitions

– Power

– Renewable Power

– Installed Capacity

– Electricity Generation

– Electricity Consumption

9.3 Methodology

– Coverage

– Secondary Research

– Primary Research

– Modelling and Forecasting

