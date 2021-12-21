Global Engine Driven Welders Market To Be Driven By Rising Automation In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Engine driven welders Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global engine driven welders market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, welding current, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%

The global engine driven welders industry is aided by the increasing popularity of the various industries trying to upgrade their outdated equipment. The market growth is supported by companies try to cut the cost of labour as well as minimise the use labour thereby increasing the efficiency. Due to its high work rate, the high adoption rate of the engine driven welders is going to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the ability to work as backup generator and the rising use of common electrical appliances is expected to drive the growth of this industry in the coming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

An engine driven welder is a generator used gasoline, diesel etc. to fuel the engine along with an electrical generator to produce power for welding. The primary uses of these machines is locations that do not have electricity and can be transported from one location to the other. The market for engine driven welders is rising in popularity due to its numerous advantages, mainly cutting cost of labour, and increased work rate, among others. The flexibility and lightness of the machines has seen industries adopt it a significant rate. The new advancements in the technology are improving the applications of the engine driven welders.

Based on type, the market is divided into:

Diesel Engine

LPG Fueled Engine

Gasoline Engine

Based on welding current, the market is segmented into:

Less than 300 Amp

300-500 Amp

Above 500 Amp

Based on application, the market is categorised into:

The regional markets for the product include:

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The rising demand from the pipeline industry is forecasted to witness a massive growth in the engine driven welder market, this is accredited to the ability to withstand harsh conditions and hazardous materials. The light weight of the products helps to transport it from one location to the other without effort and has indirectly seen an increasing market growth of the engine driven welders. Industries looking to update their infrastructure to modernized machinery are adopting the engine driven welders and the market growth is predicted to rise rapidly over the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are The Lincoln Electric Company, Denyo Co. Ltd., BCS S.p.A, ESAB Group, and Xiamen GTL Power Systems Co. Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

