December 20, 2021

Intelligent Service Robots Market to 2026 – LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Yujin Robots, Bosch, ECOVACS

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Intelligent Service Robots will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Intelligent Service Robots market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the Intelligent Service Robots market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Intelligent Service Robots market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.
– Human Type
– General Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.
– Household
– Commercial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
– Americas
– – United States
– – Canada
– – Mexico
– – Brazil
– APAC
– – China
– – Japan
– – Korea
– – Southeast Asia
– – India
– – Australia
– Europe
– – Germany
– – France
– – UK
– – Italy
– – Russia
– Middle East & Africa
– – Egypt
– – South Africa
– – Israel
– – Turkey
– – GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.
– LG Electronics
– Samsung Electronics
– Yujin Robots
– Bosch
– ECOVACS
– Hancom Robotics
– PAL Robotics
– Axiomtek
– DLR
– Faulhaber
– Keenon Robotics
– Jiebao Mobile
– Beijing Zhixiang Technology Co.
– Guochen Robot

