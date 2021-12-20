Global Coffee Creamer Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Demand For Vegan As Well As Plant-Based Coffee Creamers In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Coffee Creamer Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global coffee creamer market, assessing the market based on its segments like form, type, flavour, distribution channel and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.5%

The growing demand for vegan and plant-based coffee creamers is driving the global market for coffee creamer. Non-dairy creamers, such as coffee creamer or coffee whitener, are increasingly being utilized to substitute for milk or cream, fueling industry expansion. The market is also being fueled by the availability of coffee creamers in various colours and flavours.

Furthermore, the market is growing due to the rising demand for coffee creamer or whiteners, which has a longer shelf life, does not require refrigeration, and is cost-effective. The industry is rising due to the growing demand for non-dairy creamers among the vegan community. The market will develop as people become more interested in natural and organic items like organic coffee creamer.

Consumers are becoming increasingly health-conscious, leading to healthier lifestyles. Natural and organic foods, plant-based proteins, and healthier and simpler components are becoming increasingly popular among these customers. As a result of dietary changes and increased attention to nutritional values such as protein, calorie content, and fibre, better coffee creamers will be produced, boosting the entire market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Coffee creamer is a milk or cream substitute that can be used in coffee, hot chocolate, tea, and other drinks.

Based on form, the market us divided into:

• Powder

• Liquid

Based on type, the market us divided into:

• Low Fat

• Medium Fat

• High Fat

Based on flavour, the market us divided into:

• French Vanilla

• Caramel

• Hazelnut

• Irish Creme

• Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online

• Others

On the Basis of region, the market can be divided into:

• North America

• Europe

• The Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

During the historical period, North America was one of the most important regional marketplaces for coffee creamer. Coffee is consumed by a large portion of the people in North America. Consumer demand for non-dairy and plant-based coffee creamers is likely to drive market expansion in the region. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific area is predicted to see the fastest additional growth due to the region’s strong demand for convenient and packaged foods and beverages such as coffee.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Nestlé SA, Danone SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Land O’Lakes, Inc., and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

