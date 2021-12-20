Turkey Solar Photovoltaic Market Report- Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Trends And Forecast 2025

Turkey Solar Photovoltaic Market Report- Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Trends And Forecast 20254 min read
The Turkey Solar Photovoltaic Market research report segments the market based on type, applications, end-users, and different geographies. Turkey Solar Photovoltaic Market helps new entrants/ stakeholders to understand the market trends and plan robust market strategies. Moreover, the report also offers a covid-19 impact on the Turkey Solar Photovoltaic Market, enabling businesses to understand market drivers and restraints.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001-2020
1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2020
1.3 Report Guidance
2. Renewable Power Market, Turkey
2.1 Renewable Power Market, Turkey, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030
– Renewable Power Market, Turkey, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2010-2030
– Renewable Power Market, Turkey, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2020 and 2030
– Renewable Power Market, Turkey, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2021-2030
– Renewable Power Market, Turkey, Capacity Growth by Source, 2020-2030
2.2 Renewable Power Market, Turkey, Power Generation, 2010-2030
– Renewable Power Market, Turkey, Power Generation by Source, 2010-2030
– Renewable Power Market, Turkey, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2020-2030
3. Solar PV Market, Turkey
3.1 Solar PV Market, Turkey, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030
3.2 Solar PV Market, Turkey, Power Generation, 2010-2030
3.3 Solar PV Market, Turkey, Market Size, 2010-2025
3.4 Solar PV Market, Turkey, Power Plants, 2020
– Solar PV Market, Turkey, Major Active Plants, 2020
– Solar PV Market, Turkey, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants, 2020
– Solar PV Market, Turkey, Key Under-construction Projects, 2020
3.5 Solar PV Market, Turkey, Deal Analysis, 2020
– Solar PV Market, Turkey, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2020
– Solar PV Market, Turkey, Split by Deal Type, 2020
4. Solar PV Module Market, Turkey, 2012-2024
4.1 Solar PV Module Market, Turkey, Market size by Type, 2012-2024
– Solar PV Module Market, Turkey, Crystalline Modules, Market size, 2012-2024
– Solar PV Module Market, Turkey, Thin-film Modules, Market size, 2012-2024
5. Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Turkey
5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
5.2 Renewable Energy Targets
5.3 Electricity Market Law
5.4 Omnibus Law
5.5 National Renewable Energy Action Plan (NREAP)
5.6 Act No. 5346 – Utilization of Renewable Energy Sources
5.7 The Presidential Decree Number 1044
5.8 Intended Nationally Determined Condition (INDC)
5.9 COP24
5.10 Law on Geothermal Sources and Natural Mineral Water
5.11 Feed-in Tariff
5.12 Auctions
5.13 Renewable Energy Zones (YEKA-Scheme)
– YEKA-2017
5.14 Hydrogen Energy
5.15 Electricity Market Licensing Regulation
– Amendments to Electricity Market Licensing Regulation
5.16 Clean Technology Fund (CTF)
6. Solar PV Power Market, Turkey, Company Profiles
6.1 Company Snapshot: Galata Wind Enerji AS
– Galata Wind Enerji AS – Company Overview
– Galata Wind Enerji AS – Major Products and Services
– Galata Wind Enerji AS – Head Office
6.2 Company Snapshot: Ekosolar Ltd Sti
– Ekosolar Ltd Sti – Company Overview
– Ekosolar Ltd Sti – Major Products and Services
– Ekosolar Ltd Sti – Head Office
6.3 Company Snapshot: Bmd Solar Merkez
– Bmd Solar Merkez – Company Overview
– Bmd Solar Merkez – Major Products and Services
– Bmd Solar Merkez – Head Office
6.4 Company Snapshot: Agaoglu Enerji Grubu
– Agaoglu Enerji Grubu – Company Overview
– Agaoglu Enerji Grubu – Major Products and Services
– Agaoglu Enerji Grubu – Head Office
7. Appendix
7.1 Abbreviations
7.2 Market Definitions
– Power
– Renewable Power
– Installed Capacity
– Electricity Generation
– Electricity Consumption
7.3 Methodology
– Coverage
– Secondary Research
– Primary Research
– Modelling and Forecasting
