Global and United States Light Naphtha Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global and United States Light Naphtha Market Insights, Forecast to 20272 min read
Light Naphtha market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Light Naphtha market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Light Naphtha market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
- C9
- C10
- C11
- C12
- C13
- Other
Segment by Application
- Chemicals
- Energy & Additives
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
By Company
- Shell Chemicals
- Total
- Sinopec
- BP
- ADNOC
- ARAMCO
- PEMEX
- Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation
- Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
- ONGC
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Light Naphtha Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Light Naphtha Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 C9
1.2.3 C10
1.2.4 C11
1.2.5 C12
1.2.6 C13
1.2.7 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Light Naphtha Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Chemicals
1.3.3 Energy & Additives
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Light Naphtha Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Light Naphtha Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Light Naphtha Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Light Naphtha, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Light Naphtha Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Light Naphtha Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Light Naphtha Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Light Naphtha Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Light Naphtha Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Light Naphtha Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Light Naphtha Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Light Naphtha Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Light Naphtha Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Light Naphtha Sales Market Share by Manufacturer
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169164321
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/enrmarketresearch/