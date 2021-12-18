Global and Japan VM&P Naphtha Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global and Japan VM&P Naphtha Market Insights, Forecast to 20272 min read
VM&P Naphtha market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global VM&P Naphtha market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For Japan market, this report focuses on the VM&P Naphtha market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.
Segment by Type
- Heavy Naphtha
- Light Naphtha
Segment by Application
- Chemicals
- Energy & Additives
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
By Company
- Shell Chemicals
- Total
- Sinopec
- BP
- ADNOC
- ARAMCO
- PEMEX
- Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation
- Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
- ONGC
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 VM&P Naphtha Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global VM&P Naphtha Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Heavy Naphtha
1.2.3 Light Naphtha
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global VM&P Naphtha Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Chemicals
1.3.3 Energy & Additives
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global VM&P Naphtha Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global VM&P Naphtha Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global VM&P Naphtha Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global VM&P Naphtha, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 VM&P Naphtha Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global VM&P Naphtha Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global VM&P Naphtha Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 VM&P Naphtha Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global VM&P Naphtha Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global VM&P Naphtha Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global VM&P Naphtha Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top VM&P Naphtha Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global VM&P Naphtha Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global VM&P Naphtha Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top VM&P Naphtha Manufacturers by Revenue
