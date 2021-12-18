December 18, 2021

Global and Japan VM&P Naphtha Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

VM&P Naphtha market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global VM&P Naphtha market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For Japan market, this report focuses on the VM&P Naphtha market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.

 

 

Segment by Type

  • Heavy Naphtha
  • Light Naphtha

Segment by Application

  • Chemicals
  • Energy & Additives

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

By Company

  • Shell Chemicals
  • Total
  • Sinopec
  • BP
  • ADNOC
  • ARAMCO
  • PEMEX
  • Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
  • Kuwait Petroleum Corporation
  • Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
  • ONGC

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 VM&P Naphtha Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global VM&P Naphtha Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Heavy Naphtha
1.2.3 Light Naphtha
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global VM&P Naphtha Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Chemicals
1.3.3 Energy & Additives
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global VM&P Naphtha Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global VM&P Naphtha Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global VM&P Naphtha Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global VM&P Naphtha, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 VM&P Naphtha Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global VM&P Naphtha Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global VM&P Naphtha Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 VM&P Naphtha Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global VM&P Naphtha Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global VM&P Naphtha Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global VM&P Naphtha Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top VM&P Naphtha Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global VM&P Naphtha Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global VM&P Naphtha Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top VM&P Naphtha Manufacturers by Revenue

