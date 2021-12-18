Global and Japan Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global and Japan Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-20272 min read
Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Scope and Market Size
Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
- Energy Saving Lighting
- Energy Saving Windows
- Energy Saving Roof Covering
- Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
- Smart Meters
Segment by Application
- Wind
- Geothermal Energy
- Solar Photovoltaic (PV)
- Solar Heat (ST)
- Small Hydropower Energy
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
By Company
- LUMENIA
- Ameresco
- Phitat Commercial Lighting
- Apogee Enterprises
- ASAHI GLASS
- ETT
- Nippon Sheet Glass
- McQuay
- Central Glass
- Unique Technologies
- Xemex NV
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Energy Saving Lighting
1.2.3 Energy Saving Windows
1.2.4 Energy Saving Roof Covering
1.2.5 Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
1.2.6 Smart Meters
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Wind
1.3.3 Geothermal Energy
1.3.4 Solar Photovoltaic (PV)
1.3.5 Solar Heat (ST)
1.3.6 Small Hydropower Energy
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
