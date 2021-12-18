Global and China Heavy Naphtha Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global and China Heavy Naphtha Market Insights, Forecast to 20272 min read
Heavy Naphtha market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Heavy Naphtha market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the Heavy Naphtha market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
- C9, C10
- C11-C13
- Other
Segment by Application
- Chemicals
- Energy & Additives
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
By Company
- Shell Chemicals
- Total
- Sinopec
- BP
- ADNOC
- ARAMCO
- PEMEX
- Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited
- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation
- Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited
- ONGC
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Heavy Naphtha Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Heavy Naphtha Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 C9, C10
1.2.3 C11-C13
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Heavy Naphtha Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Chemicals
1.3.3 Energy & Additives
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Heavy Naphtha Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Heavy Naphtha Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Heavy Naphtha Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Heavy Naphtha, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Heavy Naphtha Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Heavy Naphtha Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Heavy Naphtha Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Heavy Naphtha Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Heavy Naphtha Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Heavy Naphtha Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Heavy Naphtha Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Heavy Naphtha Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Heavy Naphtha Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Heavy Naphtha Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Heavy Naphtha Ma
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169164321
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/enrmarketresearch/