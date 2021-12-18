December 18, 2021

Global Smart City Water Management System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

Global Smart City Water Management System Scope and Market Size

Smart City Water Management System market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart City Water Management System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

 

Segment by Type

  • AMR Meters
  • AMI Meters

Segment by Application

  • Residential
  • Commericial
  • Industrial

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

By Company

  • Siemens
  • IBM
  • ABB
  • Honeywell Elster
  • Schneider Electric
  • Itron
  • SUEZ
  • Oracle
  • Landis+Gyr
  • Trimble Water
  • HydroPoint
  • i2O Water
  • Xenius
  • Neptune Technology
  • Takadu
  • Syrinix
  • CityTaps
  • Fracta
  • Xylem

Table of content

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Smart City Water Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 AMR Meters
1.2.3 AMI Meters
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Smart City Water Management System Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commericial
1.3.4 Industrial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Smart City Water Management System Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Smart City Water Management System Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Smart City Water Management System Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Smart City Water Management System Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Smart City Water Management System Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Smart City Water Management System Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Smart City Water Management System Market Trends
2.3.2 Smart City Water Management System Market Drivers
2.3.3 Smart City Water Management System Market Challenges
2.3.4 Smart City Water Management System Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Smart City Water Management System Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Smart City Water Management System Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

