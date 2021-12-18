High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) in global, including the following market information:

Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units)

Global top five High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) companies in 2020 (%)

The global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market was valued at 5173.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 5924.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

72 KV to 550KV

36 KV to 72.5KV

Above 550 KV

Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Segment Percentages,

By Application, 2020 (%)

Power Plant

Factory

Others

Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Segment Percentages,

By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Siemens

GE

Hyosung Heavy Industries

Hitachi

Mitsubishi

Fuji Electric

Hyundai Electric

CG

Shandong Taikai

XD Electric

Pinggao Electric

Sieyuan

NHVS

Tbea

CHINT Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (G

